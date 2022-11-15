Melody Beattie is an author of 18 self-help books focusing on codependent relationships. In “Codependent No More,” she writes, “Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos into order, and confusion into clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend. Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.”
As we travel through the weeks toward the holidays, we are going to spend some time thinking about two important concepts for both celebrations, gratitude, and traditions. Research has discovered that by developing gratitude as a part of daily habits, you can improve the overall experience of the often-stressful holidays.
Expressing gratitude can go a long way toward strengthening and encouraging the people who are important in your life. It allows them to feel they are appreciated and celebrated. It is a helpful tool for communication, particularly around the holidays.
Mental health organizations have conducted research finding ways to express gratitude each day. Here are some of their suggestions.
Write your thoughts on paper. Jot down something you are grateful for each day in a journal. Write a thank-you note to someone each week. Expressing yourself through concrete terms helps solidify your thoughts and integrate them into behavior.
Speak your thoughts to others. Express your gratitude around the dinner table. Call loved ones on the phone. Share good memories with people that you are thankful for. Allow the season to spark reflection and appreciation in your heart.
Express thanks to those whose job is to offer service to you. Thank the people who serve your table at the restaurant. Acknowledge those who make deliveries to your house or place of business. Give words of encouragement to the cashier or stockers at the grocery store. Thanking people shows an awareness and recognition on your part, while making them feel noticed and appreciated.
Reflect and think. Take time to ponder your challenges and consider the lessons that you learned from them. Think about the areas of growth that you have had through the year. Count your blessings and ponder what you can and should do to express your appreciation.
Create visual reminders. No matter how positive and thoughtful we try to be, there will be times when it is difficult to focus on an attitude of thankfulness. Keep photos of loved ones on display in prominent places where you spend your time. Lay tickets from a special event on a shelf. Thumbtack artwork drawn by your children to a bulletin board. Place post-it-notes or index cards around your desk.
Let’s look at a passage of Scripture that encourages thankfulness on an interesting level. Paul writes to the Colossians in a handful of verses that are usually used about prayer.
2 Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful. 3 And pray for us, too, that God may open a door for our message, so that we may proclaim the mystery of Christ, for which I am in chains. 4 Pray that I may proclaim it clearly, as I should. 5 Be wise in the way you act toward outsiders; make the most of every opportunity. 6 Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone (Colossians 4:2-6 NIV).
The passage lays a foundation of truths about prayer. Notice that Paul says to devote yourself to prayer. When we devote ourselves to something, we usually eliminate competitions, hindrances, and distractions. Devoted to prayer means we pray often and regularly.
If prayer is important to God, it makes sense that we would be instructed to be devoted to it. The word “devoted to” occurs six times in the New Testament in reference to prayer (Acts 1:14, 2:42, 6:4, Romans 12:12, Ephesians 6:18). Make prayer a priority.
Notice Paul tells us how to pray and what to pray for. Let’s look at the latter first. He begins by saying pray for us. Pray for those closest to you — family physically and family in the faith. Know their needs and circumstances and devote yourself to praying for their good and their guidance.
Look what he says next. In the midst of talking about praying for those close to you, he says to be wise in the way you act toward outsiders — toward those who do not believe. How you treat them opens the doors for them to hear of your faith and of your Lord. Make the most of the chances that are in front of you.
How are you to pray? He gives us two instructions. First pray being watchful. Pay attention. We tend to not notice things. The more we notice, the more reason we have to be thankful. The pace of life encourages us not to pay attention. We process information so quickly that watching the details of everything seems impossible.
Either slow the pace enough that you can pay attention or stay focused enough that things don’t slip past you. Notice things and turn to God in prayer about them.
Finally, Paul says be watchful and be thankful. Pay attention to the details and see why you should be thankful.
This holiday season make gratitude your goal. It can be a huge source of positive energy. While you are bringing daily gratitude into your life, you will affect others around you. Research has shown that your positive energy is contagious.
Gratitude creates a positive mental state that leads to better, more resilient moods. Gratitude will set the pace during the hectic pace of the holidays and the stresses of people and circumstances.
Tom May is a freelance writer who has held paid and voluntary ministry positions at several churches in the tri-state area. Reach him at tgmay001@gmail.com
