The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a Friday night wreck on Ky. 461 claimed the life of Milton Brock, 81, of Crab Orchard. Several others were injured. More info in the Sunday edition of The Commonwealth Journal.
Phyllis Gibson, age 83 of Somerset passed away Thursday Dec. 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Chapel of the Pulaski Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pisgah Cemetery. The family of Mrs. Phyllis Gibson will receive friends at the P…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.