Southwestern (5-0) at North Laurel (4-1)
Talk about two teams headed in the same direction. That will be the case on Friday night in London, when an undefeated Southwestern team plays a North Laurel squad that is red-hot, with a four-game winning streak.
The Jaguars lost in their season opener to Bell County 43-35, but have since won four games in a row, including last week, when the Jags opened district play with a 43-0 drubbing over their arch-rival South Laurel.
Southwestern meanwhile is a perfect, 5-0 on the year, and have been impressive in the first half of the regular season.
The Warriors, just like North Laurel, are coming off a great performance last week, as Jason Foley and crew rolled over the Lincoln County Patriots by a final score of 48-0.
So, something has to give tonight on the Jags home turf in a game that on paper at least, is going to be a great matchup.
Both teams can hurt you on the ground and through the air. This game is going to be a big-time battle -- you can bank on it.
In last week's win over Lincoln County, quarterback Colllin Burton went 5-5 through the air, but four of those passes went for touchdowns.
Wide receiver Mason Hibbard hauled in three of those TD passes, leading the Warriors with 109 yards receiving in the win.
Tanner Wright meanwhile, is having another great year on the ground, as he is the Warriors leading rusher through five games, rushing for 614 yards and 11 TD's. Christian Walden has also been an integral part of the Warriors rushing attack, gaining 388 yards with five TD's.
North Laurel meanwhile has some offensive weapons as well. Quarterback Tucker Warren has thrown for 611 yards on the season with six TD passes, while he has rushed for 352 yards and six more touchdowns.
Running back Ethan Gregory is the Jags' leading rusher on the season, with 624 yards on the ground and six TD's. Arguably, North Laurel may be the most balanced offensive team the Warriors have faced up to this point in the season.
Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Hazard (4-1) at Somerset (4-2)
The Somerset Briar Jumpers -- fresh off of last week's 38-28 victory over Williamsburg -- will welcome in the Hazard Bulldogs on Friday evening in a matchup of two teams who will both be seeking their fifth win of the season.
Hazard brings a 4-1 record into this matchup, and is led by quarterback Max Pelfrey, who has thrown for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, connecting on 56-100 pass attempts through the air.
Max Johnson meanwhile is the featured running back in the Bulldogs backfield, as he has gained 664 yards on the ground in five games, with seven rushing TD's.
The Bulldogs come into the game fresh off of last week's, 14-7 win over Ashland Blazer, and will bring a lot of momentum into this matchup with the Briar Jumpers.
Somerset meanwhile in the win over Williamsburg last week, got 139 yards on the ground and three touchdowns from running back Guy Bailey.
Quarterback Kris Hughes threw for 88 yards and a TD, helping the Jumpers bounce back with a win, a week after a tough loss to Corbin.
Somerset -- coming into this season off a two-win campaign from a year ago -- has maybe already surpassed expectations this season, and to keep the momentum going, the Jumpers need to find a way to get a win over a pretty good Hazard football team on Friday evening.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
