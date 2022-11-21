The Pulaski County Maroons were a single basket away from a 12th Regional championship last year.
However, thanks to a baseline jumper from Lincoln County's Colton Ralston just before the horn sounded in overtime, the Maroons fell to the Patriots in the 12th Regional Tournament's Championship Game by a final score of 42-40.
That shot soured what was otherwise a fabulous season by the Maroons -- a season that saw Pulaski County go 30-3 on the year, and it was a season that saw PC become the last team in Kentucky to taste defeat, as John Fraley's club began last year with a 23-0 record, before falling to North Laurel.
Two very important cogs from that PC team from a year ago are now playing college basketball, in Gavin Stevens and Zach Travis. That means the Maroons must find a way to replace their combined 32 points and 12 rebounds per game.
However, coach Fraley -- set to embark upon his seventh season at the helm of the program his father Dave built into a regional powerhouse in the 80's and 90's -- says despite who leaves or who is coming back, one thing remains a constant at Pulaski County -- expectations for the Maroons are a 12th Regional title or bust.
"With Shannon (Fraley) doing what he does with our feeder program, we just try to bring kids here into our program that are ready to play," stated Fraley.
"We know the expectations year in and year out, and we know what our fans expectations are, and that's to try to win a regional championship every year, and that's our goal," added the Pulaski County head coach. "Honestly, even if that wasn't our fans expectations, it would be ours, because as players and coaches, that's what we work for every year."
Despite the losses of Stevens and Travis, the cupboard is certainly not bare at Pulaski County this year.
The Maroons have six seniors on the roster, led by Cayden Lancaster and a healthy Barek Williams.
Brysen Dugger -- the Maroons' All-State quarterback -- figures to make a huge contribution this year as well, and Carson Fraley -- now a freshman -- has a year under his belt as PC's point guard.
In Lancaster and Williams, Pulaski County has arguably, one of the top -- if not the best -- inside-outside tandems in all of the 12th Region.
"We've got six seniors this year, and Brysen, Cayden, and Barek figure to lead those six," pointed out Fraley. Ben (Dalton) and Kam (Hargis) are two other seniors that we will lean on this year as well.
"Jace Frye, another senior, is a huge loss to us, because he's got a torn meniscus right now, and we're hoping to get him back by February," continued the PC coach. "Those guys are going to come in and provide a lot of leadership for us. They've played a lot of games -- some of them have just not played in the roles that we're going to be asking them to do this year. There's going to be an adjustment period, and we're going to have to grow up fast, because we open the season against Madison Central."
Cayden Lancaster is Pulaski County's returning leading scorer this season, as the senior forward averaged 14.2 points per game last season.
Barek Williams meanwhile missed a large portion of the season last year due to a leg injury, but he's back for his senior season, and is 100 percent healthy.
Over his first two years at Pulaski County -- which included missing time during his sophomore season due to an injury -- Williams has shown the ability to be a prolific shooter from well beyond the arc.
With those two back for their senior years, Pulaski County not only has one of the best one-two punches in the 12th Region, but have arguably two of the top players in the region as well.
"The great thing about Cayden, he can play inside and out, because he can step out and shoot the three," said Fraley. "Also, he jumps so well around the rim that he's really hard to guard."
"Barek is finally going to be healthy for the first time in two years," Fraley stated. "I have never seen anything like what Barek has had to deal with over the past couple of years with injuries. He's healthy now, and we saw a glimpse of what those two could do in one of our scrimmages at Clay County, when they scored 27 and 23 points respectively."
Coming off a 30-3 campaign from a year ago and a regional runner-up finish, Pulaski County is poised to at least be in the conversation and in the running for a regional crown once again this season.
However, Fraley -- who has won one regional championship, and has advanced to at least the semi finals of the 12th Regional Tournament in his previous six years as the Maroons head coach -- knows it will not be an easy road to cut down nets this season.
"The goal here every year is to win a regional title -- that's our goal and one we set at the beginning of every year," pointed out the PC head coach.
"We've got some key components coming back, but the region is going to be strong again this year," Fraley added. "Wayne County is a team that I think will be one of the top teams in the region this year. West Jessamine, Boyle County, and Lincoln County -- those guys are always there every year along with us, so you never know who is going to be there in March. We just hope it's us."
Pulaski County will open the season on Monday night, November 28th at home at The PC Gym against one of the top-ranked teams in Kentucky in the Madison Central Indians.
