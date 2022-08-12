It's hard to believe, but the Pulaski County Maroons come into the 2022 football season some eight years removed from capturing a Class 5 A state championship way back at the conclusion of the '14 campaign, with a 14-7 victory over Graves County in that title game.
Back then, Johnny Hines and company were not only the bullies of the district and region, but PC was a top football program compared to any other in this part of the state of Kentucky,
In recent years, the Maroons have lost some of that playoff magic, but with a ton of experienced players returning this season led by a trio of All-Staters, Hines and crew are potentially poised for a return to glory, and another run toward a state championship.
Obviously, Pulaski County will have to prove its worthiness each and every Friday night this fall to reach its lofty aspirations, but one thing is for sure coming out of summer camp -- Johnny Hines really likes his football team headed into the 2022 season.
