Maroons need a big-time early-season win

With no disrespect intended to our neighbors to the north at Madison Southern High School, but the Eagles may just very well be the perfect team for a desperate Pulaski County football team to face off against in week two of the 2020 high school season.
You see, Johnny Hines and the Maroons have simply owned this rivalry with Madison Southern, all the way back when the two schools renewed it at the beginning of the 2011 season, when they were placed inside the same district.
Since then, this one has been all Pulaski County.
Damian Harris -- the All-State and All-SEC running back at Alabama -- couldn't get it done against the Maroons, going 0-5 against PC during his outstanding prep career.
In those early years of the rivalry, three of the first four games between the two teams were decided by four points or less -- all won by Pulaski County -- but since then, it's been 'blowout city'.
In the past nine seasons, the Maroons have posted a 9-1 record against the Eagles, and that includes the 2013 season when they played two times -- once in the regular season and once in the regional championship game.
In those previous 10 meetings, Pulaski County has outscored Madison Southern by a 381-267 margin.
Since the beginning of the 2014 season -- after three of those first four contests were decided by four points or less -- Pulaski County has outscored the Eagles 228-144.
You follow the trend? This rivalry has been one-sided, and has definitely been shaded in Maroon.
With all of the above being said, maybe the Eagles are the perfect tonic for a Pulaski County football team that will bring a four-game losing streak into Saturday afternoon's contest.
The Maroons -- after starting off last season with a 7-1 mark -- lost quarterback Drew Polston to a shoulder injury, and dropped their final three games of the season.
Then last week in the season opener up at defending Class 3 A State Champion Belfry in the mountains, Pulaski County allowed the Pirates to rush for 364 yards in a 33-13 loss.
So, Pulaski County is in dire need of a win, and next up is a team they have defeated nine out of the past 10 games, dating all the way back to 2011.
However, head coach Johnny Hines is quick to point out that what's been done in the past is just that -- the past.
"We have played well, and we've had a lot of good games against Madison Southern over the years, and they've obviously had some great teams as well back in that era with Damien (Harris), and we played them in the regional championship game and won a close one in 2013," pointed out the Pulaski County head coach.
"This was the game that was on ESPNU back in 2014, and I'm very proud of our guys with what they've been able to do in this rivalry," continued Hines. "Coach (Jon) Clark does a great job with that program. We've been fortunate to win a few games in this rivalry, but this is a new year, and we need a win. We need to go up there and play much better than we did last week against Belfry, and see if we can come out on top. However, what we've done in the past against Madison Southern means absolutely nothing headed into this game this week, which is a big game for us."
In that game last week up the mountains of eastern Kentucky, Hines says that his young club played hard, and with a ton of enthusiasm.
However, mistakes on both sides of the football did in PC, taking on the Class 3 A state champs on their own home field.
"We're very proud of our kids, because they played hard and they played with a lot of intensity," stated Hines.
"We gave great effort, and we made a lot of mistakes which is something that we expected," added the Maroons head coach. "Belfry was able to capitalize on a lot of our mistakes, and they had a really nice running back in Isaac Dixon. They had a very solid offensive line, and they were able to control the ball a lot more than we would have liked."
Despite the loss, there were some bright spots for Pulaski County in last week's season-opening loss to the Pirates.
Number one, Polston -- now a junior -- was back at the helm of the PC offense, and the Maroon quarterback had a pretty good night in his return to the gridiron.
For the contest, Polston connected on 21-33 pass attempts for 143 yards and a score, while leading Pulaski County on the ground, rushing for 110 yards in only 12 attempts.
So, there were some good things, but there were just way too many mistakes according to Hines. Those mistakes turned out to be just too big of a mountain for his club to overcome to get a win against a very good Belfry team.
This week, despite the success over the past nine seasons against Madison Southern, Hines says his club must clean a lot of things heading into this game to have any shot of evening its record at 1-1 on the season.
"We're excited, because we've got another great opponent coming up this week in Madison Southern," remarked Hines. "It's a tough place to play, and we've got a long-running rivalry with them. This is a great challenge for our football team this week."
"After you play your first real game, you can really zero in on some things that you can and must do better, and that's what we've worked on this week heading into this game at Madison Southern," stated the PC head coach. "The things that we've seen that we've emphasized this week at practice is number one, we've got to do a much better job of tackling. We had several plays at Belfry where we would have a running back wrapped up, and he would break away for extra yardage, so we've got to clean that up. And, we've got to do a much better job on third down, on both sides of the football. We felt last week that we had a lot of opportunities to convert on offense on third down, and we made mistakes and just didn't do it. Then, we had trouble stopping Belfry on third down, so that's another thing we must clean up this week heading into the Madison Southern game."
So this week in Berea, the Maroons will be hoping to add to one streak, while ending another.
Pulaski County comes into this Saturday's game in Berea hoping to make it 10 of 11 wins over the Eagles, while at the same time, ending a four-game losing skid.
Kickoff for the Pulaski County -- Madison Southern game is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday. The game can be heard live on lakecumberlandsports.com.
