Weather Alert
...Increased Wildfire Threat Today... Minimum relative humidity values are forecast to be between 15 and 25 percent in most locations this afternoon. This, in concert with dry fuels and wind gusts of 15 to 20 mph, will lead to a more favorable environment for wildfires to grow quicker, even though afternoon high temperatures will be relatively cool. The higher wind gusts of 15 to 20 mph would be mainly for areas along and north of I-64, while elsewhere expect gusts to be under 15 mph through the day. Given all of this, outdoor burning is not recommended today.
