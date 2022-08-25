SAT
AUG 27
Mr. Lugosi
Mr. Lugosi/Shades of Raven/Statelaw/Soultree Hill will perform starting at 5 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development.
MON
AUG 29
Watermelon Hand Towel
Pulaski County Public Library: Watermelon Hand Towel at 11:30 a.m. Stamp-painting white hand towels with watermelon slices.
TUE
AUG 30
Lake Cumberland Jammers
The Lake Cumberland Jammers will meet from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Community Art Center in Somerset. For more information call 606-677-0333.
THU
SEPT 1
SCC Theatre & Film AUDITIONS: Steel Magnolias
SCC Theatre & Film AUDITIONS: Steel Magnolias from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stoner Theater at Somerset Community College.
FRI
SEPT 2
Fall Painting
At the Pulaski County Public Library: Fall Painting on canvas, 5 p.m.
Thunder Over the Island Fireworks Show
Thunder Over the Island Fireworks Show and 2-Day Festival will start at 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cole Park. Both days include food trucks, vendors, a Beer Garden, live music and more for the entire family. Friday’s headliner is “Exile” at 8pm with “Tone Control” opening at 6pm.
SCC Theatre & Film AUDITIONS: Steel Magnolias
SCC Theatre & Film AUDITIONS: Steel Magnolias from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stoner Theater at Somerset Community College.
SAT
SEPT 3
Kingsford’s Thunder Over Burnside
Kingsford’s Thunder Over Burnside will start at 8 p.m. at Cole Park. Thunder 2022 will be filled with great music provided by Exile, Walker Montgomery, Radiotronic, and Tone Control. On Saturday, inflatables, magic, face painting, and balloon twisting will be provided for kids! Burnside’s renowned fireworks show caps off the event Saturday night to light up the sky.
Eubank High School Class of 1961 Reunion
Eubank High School Class of 1961 Reunion, at the home of B.J. and Elsa Brown (675 Old Gibson Road, Eubank). RSPV 606-271-0074.
SCC Theatre & Film AUDITIONS: Steel Magnolias
SCC Theatre & Film AUDITIONS: Steel Magnolias from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stoner Theater at Somerset Community College.
SUN
SEPT 4
Beshears Reunion
Beshears Reunion to be held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 1685 Hwy. 3091, at 12 noon. Eating supplies and drinks furnished. Bring basket lunch. For more info, call 875-7385.
TUE
SEPT 6
Lake Cumberland District Board of Health
The Lake Cumberland District Board of Health will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. EDT/6 CDT at the Russell County Health Department.
Lake Cumberland Jammers
The Lake Cumberland Jammers will meet from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Community Art Center in Somerset. For more information call 606-677-0333.
THU
SEPT 8
Bird Feeder
At the Pulaski County Public Library: DIY Bird Feeder and Suet Cake, Noon.
The Blackwood Brother Quartet
The Blackwood Brother Quartet will perform at at Nancy Elementary School at 7 p.m.
SAT
SEPT 10
Ham and Swiss Sliders
At the Pulaski County Public Library: Ham and Swiss Sliders, 11 a.m.
MON
SEPT 12
Somerset Newcomers
Somerset Newcomers meet monthly. Please join us at the next meeting at Reno’s in Burnside. If you would like additional information please email somersetkynewcomers@gmail.com.
Fall Embroidery
Pulaski County Public Library: Fall Embroidery, 3 p.m.
Northern Elementary SBDM meeting
Northern Elementary will hold its September SBDM meeting at 3:30 p.m. in the library.
TUE
SEPT 13
Somerset Family Resource and Youth Service Center Advisory Council Meeting
Somerset Independent Schools’ Family Resource and Youth Service Center will hold an advisory council meeting at 12 p.m. at the Somerset High School Family Resource Center.
Lake Cumberland Jammers
The Lake Cumberland Jammers will meet from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Community Art Center in Somerset. For more information call 606-677-0333.
FRI
SEPT 16
DIY Lotion
Pulaski County Public Library: DIY Lotion, 4:30 p.m.
SUN
SEPT 18
Tateville Baptist Church Homecoming
Tateville Baptist Church will host a Homecoming at 10:30 a.m. Special singing by The Cupps. Everyone welcome! 127 South Hwy. 27 Loop 5, Tateville.
MON
SEPT 19
Yarn Pumpkins
Pulaski County Public Library: Yarn Pumpkins (decor), 1 p.m.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet at the Cumberland Church of Christ at 6 p.m. For more information, please contact 606-219-0700 or 606-679-1580.
Somerset-Pulaski County CVB
The Somerset-Pulaski Co. CVB monthly board meeting will be held at noon at the CVB Visitor Center, 522 Ogden St., Somerset.
TUE
SEPT 20
Lake Cumberland Jammers
The Lake Cumberland Jammers will meet from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Community Art Center in Somerset. For more information call 606-677-0333.
THU
SEPT 22
Everything Bagel Cheeseball
Pulaski County Public Library: Everything Bagel Cheeseball, 12:30 p.m.
FRI
SEPT 23
Friday Night Thunder
Friday Night Thunder will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Somerset Mall. See hundreds of hot rods, cool rides, classics and customs. Bring your lawn chair to enjoy live bands, contests, great food and people-watching at its’ best.
Chimney Rock Fellowship Meeting
Chimney Rock Baptist Church will hold its annual Fellowship Meeting on September 23-25. Services are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights; all day Sunday with lunch and afternoon singing. Featuring Bro. Shane Gabbard and the Letterbox Boys on Friday; Bro. Ivan Siler and Family on Saturday; Bro. Paul Pearson on Sunday morning followed by lunch and afternoon singing by the Chimney Rock Boys, Wayne and Shirley Whitaker and others. Bro. Josh Wesley and the church invite everyone to attend.
MON
SEPT 26
T-shirt yarn and Crochet Rug
Pulaski County Public Library: T-shirt yarn and Crochet Rug, 3 p.m.
THU
SEPT 29
DIY Vicks Vapor Shower Cubes
Pulaski County Public Library: DIY Vicks Vapor Shower Cubes, 5 p.m.
SAT
OCT 1
Nancy High School Homecoming
The Nancy High School Homecoming for all former students, teachers, and staff will take place at White Oak Baptist Church Activity Bldg. Registration begins at 10:30. Class pictures taken at 12:30. Lunch available for purchase.
SAT
NOV 19
Sheltowee Art Fair
The Sheltowee Artisans Annual Art Fair will take place at the Center for Rural Development from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.
ONGOING
Lake Cumberland Jammers – Meets every Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Cooper Community Arts Center. For more information, call 606-305-6741.
Somerset-Pulaski County Ministerial Association – Ministers and all leaders are cordially invited to our monthly meeting every first Wednesday of the month at 12 noon in the Pulaski County Public Library, 305 S. Main St., Somerset. We meet in the library conference room. Bring your own lunch.
Kiwanis Club of Somerset – Meets the first and third Thursday of the month at 12 noon at Mellow Mushroom. Meetings may be suspended due to the state restrictions regarding the COVID-19 virus. If you would like more information about the club, please call 606-678-5985.
Somerset Independent Schools Alumni and Aquatic Center – Somerset Alumni Aquatic Center, 100 East Somerset Church Rd., is now open to the public from 5 a.m.-1 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. weekly and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Alumni Center is closed on Sundays. The Alumni Center offers Water Aerobics Class on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. (Kaye Keller, instructor). For more information, please call 606-679-7248 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Somerset Newcomers – Meet the first Monday of each month at 11 a.m. If you are interested in joining us, please email somersetkynewcomers@gmail.com.
Science Hill Independent School – The Science Hill Board of Education will meet on the 2nd Tuesday of every month in the Boardroom at Science Hill Independent School District at 5 p.m., except for April and October when it will be held on the 3rd Tuesday.
Somerset Women’s Experience Strength and Hope – Al-Anon family group meetings, Mondays, 10 a.m., for women whose family members’ or friends’ drinking bothers you. Pulaski County Library Room C (unless library is closed).
Kentucky Public Retirees – Lake Cumberland Chapter of KPR meets the third Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Mellow Mushroom. For more information, contact president Bruce Brown at 606-305-9960.
Lake Cumberland Beekeepers’ Association – Lake Cumberland Chapter meets the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the lower classroom at the Pulaski County Extension Office. For more information, visit lakecumberlandbeekeepers.com or call the local extension office at 606-679-6361.
Family to Family Support Group – Family members of mentally ill people, sponsored through NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) meets at the Cancer Treatment Center on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
Questions? Call Lori, 317-443-6237.
Living Bread Soup Kitchen – Every Tuesday, 3-4 p.m., a free hot meal at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 512 Ogden St., Somerset. Drive-thru or walk up, pick up your dinner at the door under the canopy. Volunteers and donations are always welcome. First come, first served. https://www/facebook.com/LBSoupKitchen/ or www.livingbreadsoupkitchen.webs.com.
Civil Air Patrol #357 – Meeting every Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Building 4, 180 Oak Leaf Lane. Contact Capt. Stacy Foncannon, Squadron Commander, 606-492-9987.
Meadowlark Extension Homemakers Club – Meets the third Tuesday of each month at 1 o’clock at the Pulaski County Extension Office. Janice Harris is the president.
Somerset Independent Schools Alumni and Aquatic Center – The Alumni Center, located at 100 East Somerset Church Road, will be offering SilverSneaker Flex classes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday beginning at 9 a.m. The classes will be taught by Kay Keller, a certified SilverSneaker Classic and Yoga instructor.
If you have questions about signing up for the SilverSneaker classes, call the Alumni Center at 606-679-7428.
Salvation Army – Has a new address which is P.O. Box 967, Somerset. Phone number is 502-777-6693.
Pulaski County Extension Center – Join them as they walk the streets of Somerset each Thursday at noon. Select your own route or walk one that has been mapped out. Meet in the parking lot across from God’s Food Pantry. Free incentives are given weekly.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon meetings held at St. Mildred Church, 203 S. Central Ave., Somerset, KY. AA meets Mondays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. AA meets at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings. Al-Anon meetings are for family/friends of alcoholics/addicts who need support and meet at St. Mildred’s Tuesdays at 6 p.m. There is also a Women’s Only meeting at the Public Library on Mondays at 10 a.m. For more info, please call St. Mildred Church at 678-5051.
Volunteers needed to knit or crochet baby hats for Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Come by the Pulaski County Extension Office and pick up a pattern if you would be willing to make baby hats. Several ladies are still making these hats monthly but they could use your help.
New Hope Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at St. Mildred Catholic Church, 203 South Central Ave. For more info: 606-416-8633.
Science Hill Branch Library – “A Little Bit of Magic,” a learning environment for preschoolers, age 2-5. Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. Stories, games, art, science, counting, shapes, colors, sharing and working with other children.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) – Weigh-ins on Mondays, 5:30 p.m., meeting, 6 p.m., at Cancer Center meeting room behind Ashley Furniture. Info: 875-3899.
Bingo at the Waynesburg Masonic Lodge held Tuesday and Friday of each month with the exception of second Friday of the month. Sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary #45.
Shopville Branch Public Library – Storytime every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Somerset American Legion Post #38 (located at 500 Enterprise Drive) – Has a service officer available every Tuesday and Thursday, 8-11 a.m. Call (606) 425-5017 for more information.
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Science Hill Lodge 414 – Bingo session at 7 p.m. every Saturday and 2 p.m. every Sunday at Bingo Dome No. 2 on Enterprise Drive behind Somerset Mall. Eighty percent of proceeds to go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. For more info call David Bass at 423-2969.
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Science Hill Lodge 414 – 3805 North Ky. 1247, is accepting new members and would like to invite old members looking for a lodge to join. Accepting men and women. Meetings on first and third Monday of each month, 6 p.m. Info: David Bass, 423-2969.
Widows Eat Together – Lunch at Ruckels, noon, second Thursday of each month. The only cost is your meals.
Long-term Care Ombudsman Program – Volunteers needed nationwide to make this program work. Its goal is to help assure that long-term care facility residents live harmoniously and with dignity, feeling free to voice complaints or concerns without reprisal. After training, volunteers spend 6-8 hours a month visiting assigned nursing homes. They talk with residents and observe conditions. If there is a complaint, they take it to their district ombudsman for resolution. Interested volunteers can contact the District Long-term Care Ombudsman at 1-800-264-7093.
SAFY (Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth) – Meetings every second and fourth Tuesday at 5 p.m. for persons to learn more about therapeutic foster care. Held at the office at 3540 South U.S. 27, Suite 4, Light 21, Somerset.
Hinkle Bell Extension Homemakers – Meets the third Monday of each month. President is Betty Waddle.
Nelson Valley Baptist Church – AWANA each Wednesday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Classes are available for age 2 years through high school. For additional information on the program call AWANA Director at 606-271-6552. Nelson Valley Baptist is located at 2651 Ky. 39, Science Hill.
Lake Cumberland Area Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group – Meets third Monday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at Cumberland Church of Christ, 154 Turner St., Somerset. For additional information, call 606-219-0700.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group– Meetings open to everyone. 3rd Friday of each month, 10-11 a.m. at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Contact Arlene, Senior Friends Advisor, 678-3274.
Pisgah’s Tuesday Night Jam – Weekly, 6:30 p.m. Old Pisgah Schoolhouse. $2 donation. Proceeds benefit local charities. Free refreshments. Musicians and members of the community who enjoy country, bluegrass, folk, gospel music welcome. West off South Hwy. 27 at light #25 onto 914 Bypass. Schoolhouse is on the left.
VFW Post 269 – Meets third Thursday of each month except December. Free dinner at 6 p.m. Meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Mending Fences Cowboy Church – Meets every Thursday of at 6 p.m. If you are struggling with any addiction, join us! 1083 Columbia Ave., Monticello, KY 42633.
KSP Post 11 – Post will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual in Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties. Special attention paid to seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations.
Somerset Junior Women’s Club – General meeting is the second Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., at Pulaski County Public Library. All ladies welcome to come. Ages 18-101.
DAV – Monthly meeting the LAST Thursday of each month, July through October, beginning at 6:30 p.m. November and December are holiday events yet to be scheduled. Located at 349 W. Ky. 635, Science Hill (in the Head Start Building).
Somerset Garden Club – Meets once a month at various local locations for informational, plant artistry and social luncheons. We are looking forward to new members interested in gardening and our city projects. Contact Czarina Cain at 859-537-7160.
Small Business Squad – Networking group meets the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/SmallBusinessSquad.
Love Divine Baptist Church – 2890 N. Hwy. 1247. Revelation Bible Study, Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. by Bro. Vestal Meece. Welcome.
Wayne County Chapter #105 DAV & Auxiliary – 1st Monday of each month at Senior Citizens Center. 6-6:30 p.m. Refreshments; 6:30-7:30 p.m. DAV & Auxiliary Meets. Monticello, KY. Commander Jeff Morgan, 606-307-8719.
Free Bible Studies – Send request to: Bible Study, P.O. Box 44, Science Hill KY 42553. Or call: 931-227-6764 with Full Name, Mailing Address and ZIP Code.
PFLAG Somerset – PFLAG Somerset support meetings will be held on the fourth Thursday of each month, January-October, at the Pulaski County Public Library from 6-8 p.m.
For more information, email: PFLAGSomerset@gmail.com, or view our Facebook page: PFLAG Somerset KY. Membership is not required to participate. PFLAG Somerset is an incorporated, non-profit, 501©(3) and a proud member of the Somerset/Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
Speed Art Memories at the Museum – Meets on the third Wednesday of every months from 1-2:30 p.m. EST, combining a tour of a gallery or special exhibition with a hands-on art-making activity. Designed for people with memory loss and their caregivers. Registration is required through the Alzheimer’s Association. Please call 1-800-272-3900.
