Hi, Community! It’s not often I use my voice in this way. I’m a voice teacher by trade so writing isn’t really my thing. Luckily, I grew up doing theater so I know a thing or two about timing.
Tonight I saw the Invited Dress Rehearsal of Flashback Theater’s Production of Miracle on 34th Street. Now, it’s typical that guests viewing an Invited Dress Rehearsal do not receive a program, so please forgive me if I leave out some important names.
Miracle is the story about a young girl in New York City whose parents are going through a divorce. The director of the show, Jade Ellis, did a phenomenal job of navigating some really deep challenges with this production. Afterall, the story has been around for a while and some of the language is outdated. What struck me about Jade’s work is how resoundingly clear the core of the story still rings.
I should take a moment to tell you that I’ve seen a lot of theater in my life, and this was one of the best productions of a Christmas show I’ve ever seen. I particularly liked seeing how a bunch of people from Somerset handled “living” in New York City. The cast really made me feel like I was back in Astoria!
Speaking of story-telling, I was really impressed with the sound engineering. I credit that to the Sound Engineer, Jonathan Blevins, and in part to the acoustical design of The Virginia. But I tell ya, what really impressed me was the size and clarity of the actors’ voices. Especially the kids! In my opinion, the kids are the most important part of this show, but boy do they have a great supporting cast!
As a broad overview, if you go, you’ll see Santa, Drunk Santa, a Judge, a Business Woman, a girl, a Lawyer, a Doctor, a Homeless Woman, U.S. Postal Service Workers, and an Elf. What you won’t see is the Stage Manager, Renate Dopp. But trust me, she’s there. I know because you can’t have great theater without a great Stage Manager. Renate is the best.
I wish I had time to tell you more about what I saw, but you’ll just have to see it for yourself. I cannot recommend this show enough and we’re so fortunate to have it right here in downtown Somerset. If I could offer one piece of advice, it would be to use your voice! Flashback Theater Co. is an artistic reflection of our community and it’s important to cheer that on. So, make some noise! Laugh! Sob. CLAP! Theater is something you do; not something you see.
Oh, and make sure to pick up a program!
-Amanda Balltrip
Soprano & Voice Instructor
