More than a third of Pulaskians haven't responded to Census

Almost two-thirds of Pulaski County's nearly 65,000 residents has responded to the 2020 census.
A spokesman for The Philadelphia Regional Office of the U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday 62.1 percent of Pulaski countians has participated in the national head count. That's 2 percent behind the count statewide at 64.1 percent and about 2 1/2 percent below the 2010 census response at this point.
Census workers, avoiding personal contact, are leaving response requests on doorsteps (not in mailboxes) of non-responders. You should count everyone living in your home as of April 1, 2020. This includes friends or family members living and sleeping there most of the time. If someone was staying in your home April 1, and has no home elsewhere, you should count them in your response to the 2020 census. Be sure to count roommates, young children, newborns and anyone who is renting a space in your home. These people are often missed in the census.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, deadline for participation has been pushed back from July 31 to October 31. Responses can be made online at 2020census.gov or by telephone -- 844-330-2020.
An accurate count of the population is required by law and serves as the basis for fair political representation. It plays a vital role in many areas of public life.
State population counts from the census are used to reapportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives across the 50 states. State and local officials use census results to help redraw congressional, state and local district boundaries to meet the one-person, one-vote rule.
Governments and nonprofit organizations rely on census data to determine the need for new roads, hospitals, schools and other public-sector investments. Census data are also vital to businesses as a key source of information about the changing needs of the U.S. population.
More than $675 billion in federal funds to states and local communities for health, education, housing and infrastructure programs are distributed based on census data.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census be taken every 10 years to count all people, both citizens and non-citizens, living in the United States.
