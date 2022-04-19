FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appear in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich. on Feb. 8, 2022. A judge has denied a motion to reduce bonds for the jailed parents of a Michigan teenager who is charged in a fatal shooting at his high school, Tuesday, April 19. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)