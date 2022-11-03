sorry for the loss of your wife. The death of a spouse is a lifelong ache, and though you have healed in ways since her passing, it’s something that will always hold a tender place in your heart. It’s very insensitive, and frankly immature, for your current girlfriend to make these sorts of comments about her.
In order to have a future together, you have to explain to your girlfriend how her constantly bringing up the past is impacting your present. Of course you still love your wife — a fact you cannot change, nor can you change that she’s the mother of your children. You can simultaneously love and grieve what you once had with your wife while wanting to pursue a new life with your girlfriend. But it doesn’t make it easy to do so if she continues trudging up painful memories and insulting the memory of the woman before her. I would suggest couples counseling before you make any long-term commitment to this woman.
