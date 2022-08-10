Somerset Independent’s Board of Education set the district’s tax rate for the upcoming year, adopting a plan that will raise the city’s school tax by 1.2%.
Superintendent Kyle Lively said that the new rate will raise the tax bill by $12 per $100,000 of assessed property.
As board chair Scott Gulock pointed out, current inflation rates are around 9%, so this increase is smaller than the rate at which the price of goods are increasing.
The state calls this particular tax increase the “4% rate” because it is the rate in which a school district will raise 4 percent more than what was raised in the previous year.
For Somerset, that means the school will raise around $200,000 more than the previous year.
Lively said that that extra revenue will likely not cover the district’s rising cost of expenses, again due to inflation causing increases “across the board.”
For example, Lively said that their transportation budget is not fully funded, plus recent insurance bills were higher than estimates given a few months ago.
Lively and board members also pointed out that the district did not raise its 2021 tax rate, choosing instead to take the “compensating rate,” or the rate that would generate the same amount of revenue as the year before.
In 2020, the city’s school tax rate was at 78.1. By not raising taxes in 2021, the rate dropped to 77.5.
This year’s raise means the rate will go to 78.7, Lively said.
“The Somerset Independent School District is grateful for a school community that values and understands the importance of quality education. Our stakeholders know that their tax dollars are an investment in our children’s futures,” Lively said.
Also at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, technology director Mike Reynolds gave the annual report on the district’s technology security.
The district has not had any major issues with security, with Reynolds saying that the biggest risk to the district – and all school districts – are phishing emails, which are emails that pretend to be from someone the recipient knows that either ask for secure information or contain a link or attachment that can download a dangerous program to that computer.
“The protection we have from KDE (Kentucky Department of Education), it does a really nice job of keeping [phishing emails] out, but some does get through,” Reynolds said. “Our staff has seen enough examples that they’re pretty proficient in determining a phishing attempt.”
He added that the staff has done a tremendous job at recognizing and not falling for them.
Reynolds also said that KDE has mandated some requirement that force faculty and staff to change their passwords every 180 days.
“I know it’s a pain for them, but because of the security risk and what’s going on outside these walls and what’s going around in the world, it’s something they want us to do. We don’t really have a choice,” he said.
Should the district ever have a data breach, the district has a checklist for what it needs to do to contain it, he said.
