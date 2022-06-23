WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will hear from former Justice Department officials who faced down a relentless pressure campaign from then-President Donald Trump over the 2020 election results. The officials are also expected to testify about a bizarre challenge from within their own ranks. Thursday's hearing will bring focus to a memorably turbulent stretch at the department as the Republican president sought to bend to his will a law enforcement agency that has long cherished its independence. The testimony aims to show how Trump tried to leverage the authorities of federal executive branch agencies in pursuing his false claims of election fraud.
1/6 panel to hear of Trump's pressure on Justice Department
Mr. Larry Simpson, age 61, husband of Sheila, died Saturday, Funeral Thursday, 2 p.m. New's Monticello. Visit 11-2 Thursday. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com.
Ronnie Senters of Science Hill, Ky, born December 31, 1951 in Manchester, Ky to Ruth and Estill Senters, passed away in his home on June 17, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Morris Hislope Funeral Home of Science Hill, Ky and will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expre…
