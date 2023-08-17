A Science Hill man pleaded guilty last week to several charges connected to a case in which he was accused of ramming his car into a residence.
Brett L. Hadley, 35, pleaded guilty to third-degree Burglary, two counts Wanton Endangerment; one count of Criminal Mischief, and one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking, Value over $1,000.
According to Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton, Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies responded in February 2022 to a report of a vehicle being driven into a house on Shady Grove Church Road.
A couple reported that an individual had driven a vehicle into their home twice, then tried to kick the door in. That person fled the scene.
At about this same time, deputies also responded to a report that an impaired individual had stolen a vehicle. That vehicle was later determined to have been stolen by the same person who rammed the home. He was identified as Hadley.
Hadley was later found hiding in a nearby vehicle and was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment. No one from either the residence Hadley stole the vehicle from or the home that was driven into were injured.
Dalton stated that with the permission of the victims, Hadley was offered 13 years in prison upon his plea of guilty as detailed. Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker set final sentencing for October 12, 2023.
