LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Fifteen people have been named to a permanent Racial Justice and Equality Commission in Kentucky’s second-largest city.
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton appointed members of the commission last week and named Sam Meaux as chair and Charlotte Turley as vice chair. The city does not set up new, permanent commissions often, Gorton said in a statement.
“The message the establishment of this commission sends is simple: We know we still have work to do to achieve racial justice and equality, and we are in it for the long haul,” Gorton said.
The commission will work in conjunction with the city’s equity and implementation officer, the statement said.
