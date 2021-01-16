It was celebrating history during a history-making time.
Tuesday will mark the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Mill Springs, and on Saturday a handful of reenactors and die-hard fans gathered at the site of that historic battle, marking the first time the celebration has been held since the battlefield became a part of the National Park System.
As January weather so often is, the remnants of an overnight snow and a frigid wind gave participants and spectators an unwelcomed idea of what living outdoors in those conditions must have felt like.
“It wouldn’t be an anniversary event if it weren’t colder than everything,” historian Bill Neikirk told the crowd. “... but we’ve got to think about the guys that fought here, pretty much in what we’re in today.”
As well as the Union and Confederate soldiers who fought at the battle, Neikirk paid tribute to a group he said was instrumental in helping to preserve the park and bring awareness to it, the 4th Kentucky Infantry.
He thanked them for braving the weather and for being an important part of the battlefield’s history. “You all hosted the first reenactment ever held on this battlefield in 1972. You’ve been here for every reenactment since then,” he said, which he counted at seven.
He added that the 4th Kentucky Infantry had also been at Mill Springs for every anniversary event and every Ghost Walk.
Neikirk also celebrated Mill Springs’ inclusion to the National Park System as a Civil War Monument, saying the national funding and recognition would forever help with the protection and preservation of the battlefield.
More than 160 soldiers were killed and 600 wounded in the battle which took place on January 19, 1862.
Months of Union and Confederate armies attempting to better their position during the winter led to the battle. It was a source of demoralization for the Confederate army due to "Zollicoffer's Folly."
Because of poor visibility, Confederate Brig. Gen. Felix K Zollicoffer mistook Union troops as being part of a Confederate regiment and rode toward the front lines to order what he believed to be his men to stop firing.
Union Col. Speed Fry also had mistaken Zollicoffer to be a Union officer and had started to move back, but when one of Zollicoffer's men fired at Fry, the Union side returned fire and Zollicoffer was killed.
