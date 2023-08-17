The Pulaski County School District Board of Education held their first meeting of the 2023-2024 school year Tuesday with a packed audience of parents and students. The meeting saw those students awarded with plaques commemorating their participation in Roger’s Explorer and Roger’s Scholar programs as well as one student who participated in the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI) program. The meeting also saw something that Pulaski Countians can celebrate which is a lowered property tax rate.
Superintendent Pat Richardson worried he’d “jinx” the rest of the school year when he said the first week of school had been “really, really good” and enjoyed a “smooth start.”
“School’s are quiet. We’re working hard. We’re just very pleased with the start of school that we’ve had so far,” said Richardson during the meeting.
Richardson then clarified why the school year started on a Thursday rather than a Wednesday saying they wanted to give students an extra day to re-acclimate to school.
The board then discussed the property tax rate. The standing rate was 53.4, and the board elected to lower the rate to 52.8. While this certainly will give some citizens a bit of wiggle room in their expense Chairperson Cindy Price pointed out that “this is gonna hurt once property values stop going up.”
However, the motion to accept the new rate was passed unanimously.
The recognition for students completing the scholarship programs left many in the room in a good mood and showed many students, some who had started their first year in high school, receiving plaques for their accomplishments.
Roger’s Explorer, Roger’s Scholar, and ELI are all put forward by the Center for Rural Development.
The Roger’s Scholar program is a week-long stay at colleges in Eastern Kentucky. This year’s camps were held at Morehead State University and Lindsey Wilson College. The camps see “rising juniors,” that is to say students who have completed their sophomore year and are heading into their junior year, meeting community and civic leaders and has students participate in community service. Students also participate in “major sessions” where they are exposed to college-level curriculums. They also met basketball star and olympian Kenny Davis.
The Youth Coordinator and Community Liaison for the Center Amber Decker said that the Roger’s Scholar program specifically made students eligible for 19 different college scholarships and called it a “really big deal for students in our area.”
The Roger’s Explorer program is for “rising freshman,” and Decker described it as a “scaled-down” version of Roger’s Scholar. The three-day event primarily focuses on students interested in STEM.
ELI is for students who want to start their own business.
“Think SHARK TANK but for young and budding entrepreneurs,” said Decker.
Students spend a week in the Center planning their pitch and then delivered their pitch to a panel of judges. The winning team will get a presidential scholarship to Eastern Kentucky University.
Decker is originally from Wayne County. She was familiar with the program before she started working with the Center this year, but she said she struck by how the programs were “a huge opportunity.”
“The Appalachian area gets a really hard rep sometimes in that you either have to stay where you are or you have to move away to be successful,” said Decker. “I love these programs because students don’t have to pick between the two. It gives you a good, solid foundation to know what you want to do and find what you love, and it gives you those resources close to home.”
