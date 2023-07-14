Two people were killed on Lake Cumberland Friday afternoon in a collision involving a jet ski and a boat.
Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk confirmed the deaths, saying the accident happened sometime around 12:30 p.m. Friday. His office received a call to respond to the Woodson Bend Boat Dock at 1:23 p.m.
Strunk said that the two victims were aged 14 and 18, and had been on the jet ski.
He could not release names at this time, but said they were residents of Villa Hills in Kenton County.
The bodies of the victims are being transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Strunk said he did not believe the occupants of the boat were injured in the accident.
He said that while speed may have been a factor in the collision, no alcohol was involved.
“It was just a tragic accident,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.