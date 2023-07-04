One brave little boy may have tried to go on an adventure Saturday evening, but it was the efforts of local first responders that ensured the adventure ended with the little boy safe and sound.
According to mom Rachael Keller, her 2-year-old son Beren Cook decided to take a walk by himself in the woods behind the family’s home. He was found and rescued about two hours later – and about two miles away from where he started – thanks to the Haynes Knob Fire Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and several other departments.
The incident took place on Saturday evening, and Keller called it the “scariest time of my life.”
She said Beren was initially in the yard with his father and his two older siblings as they were unloading dirt bikes from a truck. Beren said the dirt bikes were too loud, and he decided he’d rather go off into the woods to look for a Tyrannosaurus Rex.
“We go for walks in the woods, and we have a four-wheeler trail back there, but he just sat out on his own. We didn’t even know which direction he went in,” Keller said.
A little while later, the older siblings came to Keller, who was inside the house, and asked her if “the baby” was with her.
Realizing they didn’t know where Beren had gone, his father went to look for him on a four-wheeler before the family decided to call for help.
Jeremy Strunk, chief of the Haynes Knob Volunteer Fire Department, said they were paged out at 8:48 p.m.
They, along with PCSO, the White Lily and Mount Victory Fire Departments, the Somerset-Pulaski Rescue Squad and the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team spent around two hours looking through the area for Beren.
Strunk estimated there were around 50 people helping with the search.
Keller said neighbors and other civilians also came through to help look for the missing boy.
“I’m so thankful for this community, and in particular our first responders, for rescuing my baby,” she said.
She also gave credit to the family’s dog, a labradoodle named Bingo, who went with Beren on his journey.
According to Keller, “He went with the baby. And when the first responders got close to Beren, the dog came and found the people and brought the people to the baby.”
She added that the 2-year-old didn’t even cry until he was handed over to her. “He saw how freaked out I was and then he started crying,” she said.
Strunk said Beren had traveled about two miles, and he seemed tired but uninjured when they found him.
He said two Haynes Knob firefighters, a PCSO deputy and an SRT rescuer, were the ones who found the boy.
Strunk himself helped bring the boy back home. “He laid his little head right on my shoulder. He had to be worn out,” Strunk said.
Once home, he was checked out by medical staff who gave him the all-clear. All he had from his ordeal was a couple of scratches.
The outcome could have been a lot worse, Strunk noted. There are ponds and swimming pools in the area, as well as rocky ledges and caves.
“We’re just glad we found him,” Stunk said. “It was a good team effort by all of the agencies involved.”
The family were relieved with the outcome as well, especially Keller, who expressed a lot of gratitude to the Haynes Knob Fire Department in particular.
“If I won the lottery tomorrow, I would give them $1 million,” she said. “They brought my baby home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.