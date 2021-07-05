Brett Eagleson, son of Sept. 11 victim Bruce Eagleson, wipes grass off a memorial stone for his father at the baseball field where his father use to coach, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Middletown, Conn. Eagleson and others who lost family on Sept. 11 are seeking the release of FBI documents that allege Saudi Arabia's role in the terrorist attacks. As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks nears, victims' relatives are using the courts to answer what they see as lingering questions about the Saudi government's role in the attacks. A lawsuit that accuses Saudi Arabia of being complicit took a major step forward this year with the questioning under oath of former Saudi officials, but those depositions remain under seal and the U.S. has withheld a trove of other documents as too sensitive for disclosure. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)