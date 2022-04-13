"That day, I think, changed Pulaski County."
David Wesley, Deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, remembers April 13, 2002 well, as do so many others in Pulaski County — the day that beloved sheriff Sam Catron was shot and killed while attending a campaign fish fry in the Shopville area.
Wednesday marked 20 years since Catron, 48, was assassinated by a man named Danny Shelley, working for Catron's opponent in that year's sheriff's race Jeff Morris and fellow conspirator Kenneth White. The shocking act made national news, inspired true crime documentaries — and may well have represented a loss of innocence for the entire community.
"It made everybody see the real danger, especially the general public," said Wesley, who considered Catron something of a mentor. "Even for officers, it made us different. Before, you might not have thought this was as dangerous a place, but (Catron's death) changed Pulaski. It changed the people in Pulaski."
At 7:15 p.m., that April 13, a Saturday, Catron was shot while at the Shopville-Stab Volunteer Fire Department. Shelley fired at Catron as the sheriff was headed to his cruiser, taking aim from a hill across from the fire department. He then fled on a motorcycle onto West Ky. 80 before being apprehended. Thus unraveled a criminal conspiracy to eliminate Catron — an ardent opponent of the illegal drug trade — from the sheriff's race and benefit White, a local drug kingpin by helping his accomplice Morris into office.
The man who would immediately step into Catron's shoes and take over as sheriff in that dark time was Chief Deputy and close friend of Catron Jim McWhorter. Having already retired from Kentucky State Police, McWhorter had come back into law enforcement to assist Catron — and was now thrust into one of the most difficult situations of his esteemed career.
"That particular day was the day before my wife's birthday and we were out having dinner when the call came in to let me know (about Catron)," said McWhorter. "My daughter, who works at 911, was on the phone and she told me that Sam had been shot and that's all she said. She didn't know much other than that, so I jumped in the car, brought my wife home and took off toward Shopville. All the way out there, I was scared, nervous, but at the time time, I wasn't hearing enough on the radio to make me think that Sam was gone."
McWhorter would learn very differently upon his arrival at the scene. The next day, he would be sworn in as sheriff — a role he never would have wanted to take on under such circumstances.
"I've been in law enforcement in all that about all my life — you add it all up, probably close to 40 years — and I've had other friends that (have been) shot during my career," said McWhorter. "But this was the worst day, I guess, in my whole law enforcement career. I don't guess, I know it was."
He added, "Back then, the sheriff's department, law enforcement, we were more like family than they are now. ... Stepping into that position at that point in time, I didn't really have any reservations about it. I thought, well, Sam's gone and I've got to step in here and do the best I can do and see if we can wrap this case up, see who done it and keep our boys all together, and that's what I tried to do."
Catron hired Wesley to the sheriff' office in 1987, when Wesley was 21. He was one of the people who knew Pulaski County and its people the best, said Wesley, and felt like this was his community. He worked to share his wisdom with those who served under him as well.
"He wanted it to be safe, and yet still be able to help people," said Wesley. "(Catron) told me straight-out in the very early part of (my career) that you treat people the way you want to be treated, and that will take care of most problems. To this day, he's still 100 percent right.
"There will never be another Sam Catron," he added. "There will never be another sheriff as good as him. I've never seen a law enforcement officer that could even rival what he was."
Wesley eventually took over one of Catron's favorite activities — going out in the helicopter to scan Pulaski County from the skies, or to use it to drop off emergency supplies during rough weather conditions. Wesley got his pilot's license and flew the helicopter from 2002 to 2006.
"Sam loved the helicopter," said Wesley. "He would fly it any time. Loved taking it to schools to show the kids. He got the biggest kick out of the kids climbing around and through it, so I tried to do the same thing."
Wesley remembered the day Catron died, when he was having to work at his family's business. He was called about a half hour after the shooting happened, and he left straight from the Carolyn's Furniture store to go out to Shopville. McWhorter eventually told deputies to go back to the office and wait, "and that's what we did."
He added, "It was probably one of the worst days in Pulaski County history."
Wesley noted that thousands came out to pay their respects at Catron's funeral. "People lined up on the sides of the roads — I've never seen anything like that. He was that loved in the family."
Lewis Catron, Sam's brother, had already lost his father, one-time Somerset Police Chief Harold Catron, shot in 1957 and suffering wounds that led to his death seven years later. The Catron boys knew law enforcement was a dangerous life. But Sam Catron had a calling, and Lewis understood that.
"Sam was Sam, and he was doing what he wanted to do," said Lewis Catron. "One thing he always said, that's what he wanted to do and we supported him 100 percent on it. But we had plans for later on. They're not going to be fulfilled, but there's nothing we can do about it. He's in a better place than we are."
Lewis Catron recalled the day his brother was shot. He was working and once he got word, he started running — but kept waiting on Sam's voice to say, "Slow down." But Lewis "just never did hear it."
After Lewis Catron arrived, most of the information about what had happened was known. He was there, but there was nothing he could do about this situation.
"It just gives you a numb feeling," he said. "You get that sudden (anger), but it just hurts you all over right at the time. You have to sit there and look at it (as) Sam's in a better place and he didn't have to suffer. Those are two things that mean a lot to me."
Bryan Bishop recalled working at the Pulaski County Detention Center the night of the shooting, when Shelley was brought in. It was a shock for Bishop, not only because of what had happened to Sheriff Catron, someone he knew and had worked with, but because he also knew Shelley well.
"I was working in the booking area when they brought Danny in there. It's a bad situation because Danny and I were good friends. We played a lot of softball together, traveled and everything," said Bishop. "Then all this stuff happens and it's like, bam! You get smacked in the face."
It's the human element to the crime — Shelley wasn't just the man who shot Catron, he was a member of the community Catron served. Bishop recalled Shelley talking about having messed up while he was entering the detention center and was processed by Bishop and the other person working at the time.
"It was just a night that was hard to forget," said Bishop. "(Shelley) was calm. ... He said, 'You've got a job to do and I respect that and everything.' We treated him just like any other inmate."
The mood at the detention center that night? "Everybody was shocked," said Bishop. "(People) couldn't believe what was going on."
Bishop said he was friends with Terry Conder, who worked on helicopters — including Catron's, so the sheriff was frequently at Conder's shop, as was Bishop.
"We'd always go to the hangar and hang out, work on helicopters," said Bishop. "I was around Sheriff quite a bit."
Wesley said Catron would "do the world for anybody, whether it was taking them groceries, loan people money. People that was down and out, he'd just help them. You never had to ask twice."
McWhorter remembered Catron as being like his brother, and "a good ol' country boy. ... I don't think he ever met anybody he didn't like."
Even now, said McWhorter, "I go out and go somewhere and his name will come up, and from there, most of the time, they'll tell me something (like) the time he stopped them going down the road, or when he did this or that. They've all got a story, and most of those stories are good. He tried to help people. He wasn't out there to put all the boys in jail and all that, but he did if necessary. He was a good example to all the deputies."
Lewis Catron remembered his brother as being "kind-hearted" and doing what he could for everybody he encountered. He recalled some of Sam's major accomplishments as sheriff, requiring training for deputies before it became state law, getting uniform cruisers, and helping the sheriff's office develop and evolve — extending the Catron legacy in Pulaski County.
"To me, he meant a lot to me," he said. "After Dad passed, (Sam) was young and that just put us closer together. ... (Law enforcement) is what he told me he wanted to do, and he did the best he could. ... I miss him dearly. Not a day goes by that I don't think about him."
