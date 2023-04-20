The case of a Somerset man accused of a 2020 attempted murder is progressing in Pulaski County Circuit Court after the defendant was able to attend his Thursday hearing in person.
Gary Lee Voiles, Jr., 31, is facing charges of Attempted Murder, first-degree Burglary, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police, being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, and Tampering With a Witness.
Voiles had made his previous court appearances from an Indiana jail where he is serving time in a separate matter.
Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton told Circuit Judge Eddy Montgomery that it had taken a while for Pulaski to bring Voiles back from Indiana, and Montgomery signed an order stating that Voiles needed to remain in the Pulaski County Detention Center until his Kentucky case has been resolved or until Montgomery advises otherwise.
Montgomery also noted that he was Commonwealth’s Attorney back when Voiles was initially arrested for the Pulaski charges, and asked Voiles whether the defendant wanted Judge Montgomery to assign him to a different judge. Voiles and his attorney, Brian Reed, stated they did not have a problem continuing the case under Judge Montgomery.
Voiles was arrested in July 2020 by Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Parmley.
According to reports at the time, Parmley was in an area of Pulaski County investigating another matter when he heard a gunshot.
Then-KSP Post 11 Commander Todd Dalton told the Commonwealth Journal that the trooper suspected one person had shot at another person, but no one was actually struck or injured.
Trooper Parmley engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect. The suspect reportedly wrecked on Shafter Shepola Road.
Voiles’ next pretrial hearing is set for May 18.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
