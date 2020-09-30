‘Tis the season for spooks, ghouls and, of course, zombies, and Pulaski’s biggest scary spectacular – outside of Halloween itself – is nearly upon us.
The annual Walker Weekend is set for October 9, 10 and 11. Regulars to the zombie-filled weekend will notice some changes this year.
For starters, the main event, Saturday’s gathering, has picked up its stakes and shambled over to Eubank Park, instead of being held at the Pulaski County Judicial Center Plaza and downtown Somerset as in years past.
That’s not to say that all events have oozed away from the Somerset. In fact, Friday’s and Sunday’s activities originate from the Somerset area.
The weekend is presented by the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club (SJWC) and sponsored by the Don Franklin Somerset Family of Dealerships.
There’s more than just a change in location that’s new this year, but there’s also some old favorite activities to look forward to.
Plus, as event organizer Wynona Padgett pointed out, it’s not too late for vendors and non-profit organizations to get booth space at Saturday’s event.
Walker Weekend 2020 kicks off Friday, October 9 with the Ghost Walk, held at the Somerset Cemetery on Columbia Street.
Tours start at 6 p.m., and admission to the event is $5. All proceeds will go towards the Stone by Stone Preservation Project which helps repair and restore gravestones within the cemetery.
Also on Friday, Somerset will play host to Scary Stories at the Shine House, located on North Main Street.
“The Storyteller” – “That’s his name. That’s all he goes by,” Padgett points out – will be on hand to tell spooky tales and entertain whoever is brave enough to listen.
The event is sponsored by the Watershed Arts Alliance and is free to the public.
Padgett said that since the tales will be told outside, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets or coats in case it gets chilly. The event begins at 8 p.m.
Saturday’s activities move to the north end of the county, and start in the morning with the Zombie Motorcycle Ride.
Riders will meet at Eubank Park. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m., Padgett said.
It costs $10 per bike, and an extra $5 if there is a second rider. Proceeds will go toward the Lake Cumberland Children’s Advocacy Center, an organization that serves the 10 counties within the Lake Cumberland district. The center works with and advocates for children who have been sexually abused.
The group will leave Eubank Park to ride south on U.S. 27, turn west to ride toward the Nancy area and on into Casey County. Then they will take Ky. 127 to Liberty, will continue on through to Ky. 150 and then circle back around to U.S. 27 and end up right back where they started.
Padgett said the round trip should be around 100 miles.
Padgett said costumes and decorated bikes are welcomed, but not required. All costumes and decorations should be safe for riders.
For more information about the ride, contact Melanie King at 606-875-8786.
Then, from 2 p.m. to 9p.m., Eubank Park plays host to the 2020 Zombie Walk.
Padgett gushed about the park and the assistance her organization has been receiving from the City of Eubank, the Eubank Fire Department and the community in general.
“Everyone has been very good to work with,” she said.
The change in venue came about because of a scheduling conflict with its usual spot. Padgett explained that after last year’s Zombie Walk, she attempted to book the same weekend at the Judicial Center Plaza, only to be told it was already booked. The organization who requested it was unwilling to change, and at that time the only other October weekend available was the weekend that Padgett assumed – quite rightly, as it turns out – would be the weekend of the City of Somerset’s Moonlight Festival.
“There’s no way the city could accommodate both the festival and the Zombie Walk on the same day,” Padgett said. So, she branched out looking for another venue that could give them everything they needed for a spooky but safe time.
It turns out the Eubank Park was perfect for their needs, she said. It has electricity, a stage and plenty of space.
The decision to move was made even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but Padgett said it turns out the park can accommodate the new needs of organizers to keep attendees safe.
In addition to spacing out events, Padgett said that hand washing and sanitation stations will be available. Organizers are encouraging folks to wear mask and follow social distancing.
There is no charge for admission, but Padgett encouraged visitors to bring in a nonperishable food item to donate to God’s Food Pantry.
One new attraction this year will be hay rides provided by the Eubank Fire Department. Those will be taking place all day, starting at 2 p.m., and there will be multiple trips, “so people won’t have to pile on with a lot of other people unless they want to,” Padgett said.
The cost for the hayrides will be $5, with the money going towards the Eubank Fire Department’s Relay for Life Team.
The Pulaski County Relay for Life organization will also be on hand, overseeing a lot of the children’s games and activities, also attempting to raise money to help the American Cancer Society, since the annual Relay event was canceled due to COVD.
Veteran Zombie Walk fans will see a few other changes throughout the day. For example, anyone looking to be chosen to participate in the costume contest can find out as soon as they enter the gate if they are up to snuff.
Padgett explained that in times past, the finalists for the contest were found and judged while walking around the event. This time, each hopeful will be judged as soon as they come in. Contestants will be asked right then and there they are a finalist.
There will also be separate categories for zombie costumes and for other “general Halloween” costumes, so that zombies and princesses don’t have to outdo each other.
There are eight different categories this year: Male, age 12 and under zombie costume; female, 12 and under zombie costume; male, 12 and under non-zombie costume; female, 12 and under non-zombie; Male, 13 and older zombie; female, 13 and older zombie; male, 13 and older non-zombie; and female, 13 and older non-zombie
The Creepy Cake contest is also making a comeback this year. Participants can enter their creepiest confection in the categories of adult amateur bakers, adult professional bakers, and children bakers. There will be a winner in each category, and after the contest all cakes will be auctioned off. The money raised will benefit the Pulaski County Humane Society.
While vampires are known to take blood from the innocent, the Zombie Walk will offer a chance for the public to give blood for a worthy cause. From 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Kentucky Blood Center’s Bloodmobile will be on hand.
Padgett said the Blood Center is requesting that people sign up in advance through their website, kybloodcenter.org. The first 25 people who donate will get a free t-shirt, but everyone will get a set of socks to celebrate Socktober.
The day’s entertainment will be covered on a couple of fronts. First, “The Storyteller” shows up at the actual Zombie Walk this year, not just confining his storytelling to the Shine House.
“He’s never done that before, so we’re excited he’s going to be there,” Padgett said.
Only one band will be performing this year, but it’s a rockin’ one. Lexington band The Graveyard Romeos will be on hand to provide the same high-energy 80s rock and metal as they gave the crowd last year.
“We had more request for them to come back than any other band we’ve ever had,” Padgett said.
Therefore, when the decision was made to pare down the musical acts, bringing them in was at the top of their list, she said.
The Zombie Walk will have inflatables on hand for the kids, and a $5 bracelet lets them play all day. Inflatables will be available from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Padgett said.
And, of course, there will be the showcase for food, crafters, and other venders for those who want to shop or eat. Padgett said the event still has room for venders, and anyone who is interested in renting a space can contact the SJWC through email at 2020zombiewalk@gmail.com, or contact Melanie King at 606-875-8786.
They are also still looking for some sponsors for some of the smaller events and activities, such as the cake and costume contests, so anyone interested in that can contact the above, or call Padgett at 606-383-0367.
Walker Weekend doesn’t end on Saturday, though. On Sunday, the weekend moves back to Somerset, with the Pink Power Family Cruise to honor cancer survivors meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Fountain Square.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so Walker Weekend celebrates by organizing a car cruise that takes participants on a tour of local attractions.
“We want to honor our breast cancer survivors, but also all cancer survivors,” Padgett said, so while the main theme is pink, survivors of other cancers are welcome to wear the colors associated with the cancer they are a survivor of.
There will be goodie bags available for all cancer survivors. Families are encouraged to decorate their vehicles. As with the motorcycle ride, participants need to make sure those decorations are safe for the driver and other vehicles.
From the Square, the Cruise will head toward Nancy to Haney’s Appledale Farm, where there will be a brief stop before continuing on to Bear Wallow Farm.
There will be 20 free admissions to Bear Wallow Farm for cancer survivors, and Padgett said people interested in those can register ahead of time on the Facebook pages for the 4th Annual Pink Power Family Cruise or on the Evenbrite event link listed on that page.
People who register for the free admission must show up at the Fountain Square and participate in the cruise.
The Cruise is presented by the Kentucky Cancer Program.
