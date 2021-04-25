Rain closed out the 20th season of Somernites Cruise last October and it was back on hand for the 2021 launch on Saturday.
"We set a record," Executive Director Ketih Floyd said of the 75 cars that rolled into downtown Somerset Saturday afternoon, "a record low. Our previous record for a rainy day was 97, back in September 2007; it might have been 2008."
While rain dominated early in the day, it did quit for a bit as the showcase got underway but organizers called it a day as another round arrived around 3 p.m.
"The absolute worst weather day of the last week and we get it," team member Mark Hansford said. "But you can't pick and choose. We're just happy to be finally having an April show after two years…Everything is slowly opening back up."
While the weather most certainly put a damper on the turnout, most who came downtown for the first Show and Shine of the season shared the same philosopjy after missing the first three planned shows of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This first show of 2021 got underway at noon, a new change in scheduling. Though Saturday's show was cut short at 3:30 p.m., future shows will now shut down at 6 p.m.
"The thought process is that it gets the volunteers home a little earlier," Somernites Executive Director Keith Floyd had said before the weekend, "but it also gets participants out on U.S. 27 earlier. It gets them in businesses, restaurants … That's what we do this for, is to help them."
This first Cruise weekend was devoted to "orphans" — cars made by manufacturers that are no longer in existence like Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Plymouth.
Standing out on Fountain Square was "Freedom" — a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro RS gorgeously airbrushed in homage to the American flag as opposed to a vinyl wrap. Owner Kevin Voytosh of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, made his first trip to Somernites with the car.
"I'm just a patriotic person," Voytosh said. "I love the flag and everything it stands for."
Billy Hood of Stanton, Kentucky, brought his father's 1978 Chevrolet C-10 pickup. Though they'd visited Somernites before, Hood said his father had intended to show the truck before he got sick and passed away. In honor of what would have been his 70th birthday on Sunday, Hood and his mother brought the truck to Somerset from Powell County.
"He loved his trucks," Hood said of his father, adding the two had put a lot of hard work into the '78 Chevy. "He instilled that in me."
Both Voytosh and Hood agreed that while the weather may not have cooperated, the friendly people here made Somernites worth the trip.
Floyd noted that others had traveled from Michigan and northern Indiana. "We had a good night at the block party," he said of Friday's event at the mall.
All in all, just over 450 vehicles attended at least one event over the weekend, just the beginning of the Somernites season. Organizers have planned a number of giveaways this year.
Diamond Design Jewelers, one of the Cruise's sponsors, will be giving away a two-carat diamond cluster — a $4,000 retail value — at the September Somernites show.
Fans can also start buying chances for the car to be raffled off at the last show of the season in October — a 1967 Camaro convertible, sponsored by Don Franklin Chevrolet. "It's a drop-dead gorgeous car," said Floyd.
Also to be given away in October is a 20-foot non-enclosed Gatormade trailer. In June, someone will win a 1965 Chevy C10 pick-up truck.
