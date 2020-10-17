COVID-19 put the kibosh on any downtown festivals for the first half of 2020 but Somerset officials have bounced back today with the 2nd annual Moonlight Festival.
A celebration of music, art, spirits and food, the festival kicked off at 11 a.m. this morning (Saturday, October 17) and continues through 9 p.m tonight.
Several vendors noted that attendance was picking up as the afternoon extended into evening. Headliners still to come on the main stage on Fountain Square include The War and Treaty at 5:45 p.m. and Drake White and The Big Fire at 7:30 p.m.
