A routine traffic stop led to the arrests of three individuals on drug-related charges Sunday morning as the Fourth of July holiday came to a close.
Bradley Newton Young, 48, of Somerset; Michael Kurk Farmer, 40, of Charleston, South Carolina; and Betsy Dana Henry, 37, of Redmon, Oregon; are each facing charges of first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (first offense, methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reports that Deputy Tan Hudson was conducting routine patrol on Ky. 3091 north of Somerset in Sunday’s early morning hours when he spotted a silver 2004 Dodge Stratus driving in a reckless manner. The deputy conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2:30 a.m.
With assistance from Dep. Marcus Harrison, Dep. Hudson conducted “several field sobriety tests” on Young — who was driving and failed to perform them successfully, according to the sheriff.
With Young under arrest, a subsequent search of the vehicle produced an eyeglasses case which contained suspected meth and marijuana as well as a meth pipe and syringe. According PCSO, methamphetamine was also located under the passenger seat of the vehicle. Young as well as his passengers, Farmer and Henry, all denied that any of the drugs or paraphernalia belonged to them — leading to all three being charged and being transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center.
As the driver, Young was additionally charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs (2nd Offense), second-degree Driving on a DUI Suspended License, and Reckless Driving.
The case remains under investigation by Dep. Hudson.
