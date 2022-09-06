More charges and more defendants have been added to a federal drug case that was labeled one of the largest drug busts in the Somerset Police Department’s history.
Along with the confiscated drugs, around 18 firearms with ammunition and more than $33,000 have been taken.
Already named in the case were Wesley A. Calhoun, 37, of Somerset; Dennie A. Smith, 49, of Somerset; and Timothy Grundy, 48, of Eubank.
The new, superseding indictment also names Michael D. Henderson, 48, of McCreary County; David S. Upchurch; and Autumn N. Smith, 22, of Somerset.
All six have been charged with Conspiracy to Distribute a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.
Additionally, Calhoun has been charged with two counts of Possession With Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Dennie Smith was charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense.
Grundy has been charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Henderson has been charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense, and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Upchurch has been charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.
Autumn Smith has been charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.
Dennie Smith, Calhoun and Grundy have all had arraignments where each pleaded not guilty.
A trial has been scheduled for October 11.
All suspects are facing up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge, while those facing firearms charges are facing up to life in prison.
Most of the charges stem from incidents that happened within Pulaski County, but Henderson’s and Upchurch’s charges are reported to have happened within Wayne County.
When the initial arrest of Calhoun and Dennie Smith was announced in June, SPD Chief William Hunt said officers seized 30 pounds of meth.
The investigation was a collaborative effort among SPD, Kentucky State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.