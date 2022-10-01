Quick. What’s the most dangerous animal in Kentucky?
Bears? Bobcats? Coyotes?
While those are all things to watch out for, as Kyle Comley, Lake Cumberland 4-H Camp Director, explained, in fact the most dangerous animal one might encounter is the humble deer.
“Deer is something we don’t think about being dangerous, but at certain times of the year, deer are very territorial,” said Conley, speaking to a group of eighth-grade student on Friday at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center. “They are the most dangerous mammal in the state of Kentucky because of the car accidents that they cause.”
And the most dangerous insect? Not the spider, hornet, or mosquito, as kids around Conley guessed, but the busy bee.
Friday was the annual Safety Day for Pulaski County 4-H, the non-profit youth development organization, and this year they partnered with Progressive Agriculture Safety Day, another nationwide organization that provides resources for events like this.
“We were able to provide T-shirts and bags for all of the eighth-graders in our community,” said Jennifer Cole, Pulaski County 4-H agent. “Through our partnership (with Progressive Agriculture), we were able to get curriculum from them and these other resources as well.”
A total of 675 eighth-grade students from Northern Middle, Southern Middle, and Science Hill, the latter attending for the first time, moved around in groups to eight different stations, each covering a different area of safety information. Cole herself covered how to protect your ears and hearing; Comley touched on surviving out in the wild, with info about animals, plants, and how to start a fire.
Other stations covered CPR, tractor and slow-moving vehicle safety, animal safety, and more. Fire and EMS personnel were present, as well as representatives from Kentucky State Police, and other local 4-H and Pulaski County Extension Office representatives.
Group leaders included 4-H Teen Ambassadors and Pulaski County FFA students. Even these individuals were able to lead talks on being safe when home alone and in severe weather.
The Safety Day helps kids get information they might not hear anywhere else; Cole said one student reported learning something new about CPR, something important to know, while she herself shared information about the effect of loud noise, such as that which comes from headphones or loud concerts, on one’s permanent hearing. She said they were even able to give every child a pair of disposable earplugs, thanks to Hendrickson, an industrial company with a local presence.
Cole said she heard lots of positive comments on the day; “(The students) love it,” she said. “They love getting the day out of school. When they came to my booth, I asked them, ‘Have you learned one thing today? One new thing?’ and they all say yes, so that’s the goal. If you learn one new thing today, then you’re doing pretty good.”
