On August 27, 2022, at the first meeting of the 2022-23 year, the Iota Chapter of DKG recognized four outstanding women educators who have maintained membership in the organization for 40 years: Anne Farris, Margaret Mauney, Peggy Morrison and Hilma Prather.
Anne Farris began teaching in Lexington, KY, before moving to Somerset, where she taught remedial math at the elementary school level for 16 and a half years. When she earned her certification in Administration and Supervision, she became the principal of Memorial Intermediate Grade Center. She remained in that position until the district closed the school, concluding her 30 years of “touching the lives of students.” Farris said that her most thrilling moment was when “a student would get a sparkle in their eyes that said, ‘Oh, so that’s how it works!’”
Margaret Mauney began her 40 years as an educator upon graduation from Eastern Kentucky University in 1969 and stated that she knew she “loved teaching from the first day she set foot into her classroom at Science Hill. She never lost her passion for teaching, loving children, or working with teachers and curriculum.” She was inducted into Delta Kappa Gamma, Iota Chapter, at Lindsey Wilson College in the fall of 1982. Mauney was honored that her first-grade teacher, Miss Nancy Newell, presented her with her own personal pin that she had worn since being inducted into DKG on September 11, 1929. Mauney served as a reading specialist and as a classroom teacher in the Pulaski County Schools for 24 years, then as a consultant for the Kentucky Department of Education, and ultimately as the Elementary Supervisor of Education in Pulaski County Schools for 11 years until she retired in 2008. She then taught part time at Lindsey Wilson College and Somerset Community College. Among the honors she received was being named an Ashland Oil Teacher of the Year finalist in 1992 and being nominated as Kentucky Teacher of the Year five times. In 2004 she was named the KAES Educator of the Year. She is a past-president of Delta Kappa Gamma, Iota Chapter, and the Pulaski County Retired Teachers ’ Association (PCTA). She continues her life of civil service by serving for 10 years on the Bethany House Board of Directors.
Peggy Morrison, a graduate of Berea College, dedicated 33 years of her life as a teacher. She and her sister, Patsy Hamilton, began their teaching careers together in a two-room school in Cabin Hollow. They then moved to the three-room Cundiff school. Morrison taught history, government, and English at Nancy High School before she and her husband moved to Carter County, where she continued to teach high school history and social studies. In 1965, back in Somerset, she taught those same subjects in Middle school until she retired in 1984. She says that she “taught hard and proud” the history and government of our country.
Hilma Prather returned to her Louisville home after graduating from the University of Kentucky to teach in the Anchorage School District. In 1973, she moved with her husband to Somerset, KY, and continued her career in education in the Somerset City Schools. She taught multiple grades in various schools in the system, also serving as interim principal at Parker Elementary. She was the Safe Schools and Family Life Skills Coordinator for the district, implementing a Family Life Skills Curriculum for the Somerset Schools. For her leadership in that capacity, she was selected as Kentucky’s Health Educator of the Year. She served as principal of Hopkins Elementary School until her retirement in 1998. Her commitment to educational excellence in Kentucky included her service on the Council on Postsecondary Education, as co-chair of the initial board for The Governor’s School for the Arts, as board member and chair of KET, as vice chair of the Kentucky Board of Education, and as a member and chair of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence in the Commonwealth. She served the region as a member of the Board of Somerset Community College.
The members of the Iota Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International celebrate the above 40-year members for being all that the organization represents.
Other dedicated women teachers/educators, currently employed or retired, are invited to join the organization at one of its upcoming meetings — March 25, 2023 or May 20, 2023 — scheduled on Saturday mornings from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Burnside Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.