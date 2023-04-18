The 5:16 Clinic has been in the works for the past ten years but has finally begun in earnest following the COVID pandemic. They have grown quite a bit in the last couple years and celebrated their success along with their many donors in a dinner celebration.
The 5:16 Clinic was started by Dr. Steve Hieronymus and Dr. Mike Pope who worked for the Remote Area Medical (RAM) Clinic. The doctors were shocked at the need in Pulaski County and decided to open a non-profit which could allow working class and impoverished people to receive medical care.
Now boasting 23 licensed volunteers and 29 non-license volunteers (plus 16 volunteers who make dinner for the staff), the 5:16 Clinic is able to open its doors every Wednesday night to people needing dental care.
They have robust dental care, though their medical care that they provide is still modest, but they’ve recently received a large donation of medical equipment which will augment their abilities.
Volunteer Executive Director of the clinic Susan Wilson spoke at the dinner and called it a “celebration of God’s goodness.”
“It’s really important when you give money to any ministry, it’s really important to see the end result,” said Wilson. “You can really see how it impacts people’s lives.”
The dinner also had several testimonials. One was of a woman named Victoria, who faced what she called a “daunting” experience.
“I had health insurance, but I didn’t have dental insurance. I also had a car accident that did some damage and broke several teeth, and that’s where we ran into having access,” she recalled.
She said she was in a great amount of pain and discomfort, saying she could barely eat or talk with damage to her jaw.
“It was an emergency situation.”
Without dental insurance, she had to grit her teeth and bare it until she found the 5:16 Clinic.
“The first night, I met a few of the individuals here who took me in with no judgement. They saw that I was in pain and immediately set forth to find a plan to help me… I went home with that abscessed tooth gone,” said Victoria. “A part of me coming here was also an understanding that this wasn’t just an emergency clinic. This was somewhere that I could come and would help me restore some of the issues that had happened to me.”
Julie, another testimonial speaker, could not afford a cleaning for ten years. She had three cavities as a result and needed a deep cleaning. She described her dental health as “in jeopardy.”
Her doctor overheard her lamenting the issue on the phone. He recommended the 5:16 Clinic.
She said she didn’t know much about the clinic, but “anything raised on God’s word would be okay with me.”
Julie found her treatment at the clinic similar to Victoria’s in that it was free of judgement and full of compassion.
She had developed a fear of root canals due to the horrible pain she’d experienced prior to visiting the clinic. She mustered the courage to get one at the 5:16 Clinic.
“I walked out of there with no pain,” she said.
Those who wish to donate to the 5:16 Clinic can send a check to 810 E Mt. Vernon Street.
