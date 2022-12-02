While the speeches offered at Thursday’s Somerset Community College graduation ceremony may be typical of what graduates across the country hear, some of those words may mean so much more to the graduates.
“You all have been tasked now with a journey,” said Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum. “You all have a bunch of people in this room now that support you. This has been a community effort. It’s not just been the detention center ...This is a community effort.”
Five men and women – William Burk, Gary Lee Carter, Sarah Hall, Jessica McKee and Holly Sumner – received their welder helper certificates during a special ceremony at SCC through a program which offers educational and employment opportunities for certain inmates of the Pulaski County Jail.
“It has been something that we have worked on for quite some time to give you all the chance,” McCollum told them. “We hope that you all take advantage of this. You all have a lot of people in here that want to give you that second chance.”
That second chance not only includes the educational opportunity, but it also includes a potential job. As part of the program, the graduates receive job interviews. SCC’s Coordinator of the Reentry Program, Kyle Wilson, said that all five had interviews with Hendrickson, and the company had agreed to hire all five.
This week’s was the fourth graduation for the Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Inmates Transforming Individuals, Community and Livelihoods (CRITICAL) reentry program, and this class’s instructor, Ashley Phelps, explained that the inmates are transported to and from Hendrickson by jail staff until their release.
The inmates chosen for the program have to reach a certain level of classification before they can go out on work release, and they must have another, lower level before they are allowed to go through the classes.
Once hired at Hendrickson, “They do not have a deputy watching them while they’re there working, so that has to be an even lower classification,” Phelps said. “They would be more trustworthy. It all depends on their charges and how long they have to be in jail.”
SCC President Dr. Carey Castle praised the program’s partners during the graduation ceremony, including Hendrickson for being an employer that hires those in need of a second chance. “This is critical for the program to be successful and something I think everybody ought to be thinking about if they’re not already,” Castle said.
He also thanked the program’s other partners: The Pulaski County Detention Center, Goodwill Industries, the Cumberlands Workforce Development Board and the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA).
“Without them, this whole training program – this whole reentry process – would be for naught,” Castle said.
Among the graduates was Jessica McKee, who said that she had never thought about taking on something like the welding course before this program.
“Never thought I could because of my background,” she said.
“I come from a real fast life: Drugs, fast money, all it was was just a bunch of committing felonies and misdemeanors and never accomplished anything else but that. Instead of being a career criminal, I would love to just be accomplished and something different,” she said.
It also gives her a future to look forward to outside of the jail, she said. By working while still incarcerated, it allows her to save money for when she gets out, which will in turn help her afford a place to live.
It also helps to know she has a job waiting for her, instead of worrying about whether she can find employment despite being a convicted felon.
“All those things run in your head, then you get overwhelmed, and boom, you’re right back to [the same] people, places and things,” she said.
“I’d would suggest this opportunity for anybody, because it’s a life experience thing, and ... I believe everybody deserves a second chance to be able to go out there in life and live,” she said.
“I’m excited, and I’m ready.”
Instructor Phelps pointed out that she had worked at the jail for a year and a half before being hired as an instructor at SCC, which means she knew all of the students before they even became her students.
“We had a level of respect built before I was ever their instructor, so we didn’t have any issues. They all worked very hard the entire time,” she said.
She added that she was proud of what they had accomplished. “They all worked their butts off. These five are very good welders. They’ve earned everything they got today.”
She said that the jail has given both male and female inmates an equal opportunity to be in the program. As Phelps herself proves, women can do well within the welding field.
“Women make the best welders. We have greater attention to detail and that is a skill that is needed to be a good welder,” she said.
McKee added that the women in the class have been treated just the same as the men. “I don’t feel like people should judge a woman for having a job, because, if anything, they might need us women sometime. We’ve got smaller hands, we can fit places that they can’t probably,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.