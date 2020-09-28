Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.