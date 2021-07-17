After being postponed last year due to COVID-19, the 5th annual Mud, Mayhem and Fun Lake Cumberland 5K Obstacle Challenge made a spectacular comeback Saturday at Pulaski County Park.
More than 600 racers from at least seven states were scheduled to participate in the event, with the fastest making their way over the course in just over 30 minutes. Following the first few competitive waves, participants could take their time with the multiple mud pits and slides.
"The trails are just world class," Mark Hamm, one of the event's organizers, noted before the race. "…It's always been designed to be a challenging event for families and teams. Getting 3-5 or more team members involved and going through it really is part of the fun and the adventure."
Erika Kelly of Somerset participated for the first time this year. "I love to be active and do anything outdoors," she said, adding she definitely plans to take part again. "If I wasn't starving, I'd run it a second time [today]."
The event — which has become the largest running event in Pulaski County — also included more than a 100 volunteers representing a number of agencies including Phoenix Wellness, Nancy and Parker’s Mill Fire Departments, Somerset-Pulaski EMS, K911 Ky, Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team, Pulaski County Government, Pulaski County Attorney's Office, Pulaski County Police, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, and Relay For Life.
"We're obviously proud of it and want it brings to the area," Hamm said. "We're really excited to be back to live racing this year."
Proceeds go toward race registrations and gear for the juvenile Phoenix Wellness Racing program and the American Cancer Society.
