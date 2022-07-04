Weather Alert

...HEAT INDICES AROUND 100 DEGREES EXPECTED ON TUESDAY... The combination of hot temperatures in the lower 90s and dewpoints in the lower 70s on Tuesday will result in heat indices around 100 degrees during the afternoon into early evening. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, limit outdoor activities if possible, and check on outdoor pets. Also, double check your vehicle before walking away to ensure that children and pets are not still inside.