What does a six-year-old think about winning a crown at a state pageant?
Harper Flynn’s thoughts on the matter: “When that happened, I was just really excited, and I didn’t know that I was going to win.”
Harper’s parents, Chandler Wade and Austin Flynn, also seemed happy about Harper’s showing at the Kentucky Festivals Pageant, held last month in Lexington.
The Hopkins Elementary kindergartener took the title of Petite Tiny Miss Kentucky, which earned her a place in the AmeriFest Nationals to be held in French Lick, Ind., next July.
Wade said about seeing her daughter crowned, “I didn’t expect her to win. I was super excited for it and she had no idea what was even happening.”
Harper participated in two events, the formal wear and fun fashion categories.
Harper’s favorite out of the two was the pink fun fashion outfit, “because it was pretty and sparkly.”
Mom, however, had a soft spot for the formal attire.
“This was the first time I ever got to see her in a ball gown, so she looked beautiful,” Wade said. “I guess, for a mom it’s just pretty awesome to see your daughter like that.”
There were around 25 girls in Harper’s age class, so she had some pretty strong competition, Wade said.
“It’s hard when you go to big [pageants] like that. Obviously you want your daughter to win, but it’s like a needle in a haystack. You just really never know.”
So, when she’s not practicing for pageants, what does Harper enjoy doing?
She spends part of her time on a travel cheer team for South Central Athletics, but she also enjoys drawing, painting and baking, too.
“And I like to fix my sister’s hair, even though she doesn’t let me put her hair up in a ponytail,” Harper said.
