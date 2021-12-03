A young lady with a great big smile has reason to celebrate, especially with the sparkles coming off of her new crown.
Northern Elementary student Laikyn Flynn took home the title of Kentucky Festivals Duchess during the Kentucky Festivals Pageant held November 13 in Lexington.
The win puts her straight into the Amerifest National Pageant, to be held in July in French Lick, Ind.
Laikyn, a 7 year old, can attribute at least part of her success to two women who supported her bid for the crown: Her mother, Kaitlyn Denham, and her stepmother, Chandler Flynn.
Laikyn’s father is Austin Flynn.
So how did Laikyn feel about winning the title? “I was excited at first, but I got sad because I thought I wouldn’t win.”
Despite having been doing pageants since she was four, Laikyn said she was nervous going into the competition.
“It was at this big hotel that was so pretty. And first when I saw the judges, and when I saw everybody, I was like, ‘Oh, no, I can’t do it,’” she laughs.
However, she said she got through it because when she stood on the side of the stage, she just breathed in and out.
Mom Kaitlyn said there were 12 girls in Laikyn’s age group, but thinks one of the reasons she stood out from the crowd was her answers to the questions.
“These girls have all these scripted answers. They asked Laikyn what she wanted to be when she grows up, and she said a basketball player because she loves basketball,” Denham said. “She plays basketball for her school. She did volleyball. She loves being outside and getting dirty, but then she goes and puts her dress on, you know. She’s just a kid that likes to do a little bit of everything.”
Kaitlyn gave several reasons as to why she enjoys basketball. “I like it because we get to guard people and we get to make the basket.”
But, she said, she also works hard to prepare for pageants.
She said she practices every day. “Sometimes there’s a stage that I go to and I practice.”
Denham said Laikyn’s stepmother is more experienced with pageants and is the one to do the girl’s hair and makeup. Denham supports where she can, and Laikyn will practice at home with her.
So what was Laikyn’s favorite part of the pageant?
“I like when I walked out with my dress. I love my dress because it was white and really sparkly,” she said.
The evening gown, a design from Little Rosie, was indeed a white, floor-length gown with a sequined bodice.
Laikyn said she got to help decide which dress to wear.
“My stepmom showed me [two], and she said, ‘Do you like this one or that one?’ And I said, ‘I like that white one, it looks pretty.’”
Despite her ease in speaking with a reporter, the youngster kept insisting she is very shy around crowds – or when there is “too much people,” as she put it.
For example, this was the first pageant she participated in where she had to introduce herself to the judges when she comes out on stage.
“I have to go up there and say my name. I was really shy with that part,” she said.
Laikyn and her mother said that as part of her duties as the Kentucky Festivals Duchess, Laikyn will be a part of this evening’s Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
“I’m going to be throwing out candy.” Laikyn said proudly.
