“We need to remember America prior to 9/11,” Pulaski Emergency Management Director Don Franklin said at a Monday morning ceremony marking 22 years since the worst act of terrorism on American soil took place.
“We need to remember the cowardly acts of the few men on 9/11. We need to remember the 2,977 lives lost. And we need to remember the 343 responders who gave their lives attempting to save others,” Franklin said.
The Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team hosted the ceremony at its newly-finished building, in sight of a hunk of steel that once sat within the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York.
Franklin recited the timeline of events that took place on September 11, 2001, in which 19 hijackers took over planes and hit three buildings – the two main towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. – as well as one plane which hit the ground in Pennsylvania, when that plane’s passengers learned of the other attacks and made the decision to disrupt the hijackers on their plane.
Franklin became visibly emotional when recounting the events at the Pentagon. “I had a cousin in the Pentagon that day,” he explained.
Among the themes that surround that day is the quotation “Never Forget,” a command to hold onto the memories and feelings of what happened that day and in the days that followed, no matter how difficult it is.
“We remembered where we were and how we felt,” Franklin said. “We remember the confusion, the anger, the resentment toward those who committed this act. All of us wanted answers, and many wanted blood.
“For most of us, our lives will never go back to the days prior to September 11, 2001. Nationwide, we now live in a world of caution where we feel that we have the right and obligation to distrust anyone with whom we’re not familiar. Our very conversations can be taken out of context, causing fear when it used to invoke thought or laughter. I’m not saying these issues are not warranted to some degree, I’m simply saying that America’s not the same.
“This one action by a small group of individuals changed the course of America forever, in the way we think, the way we’re prepared, the way we prepare and the way we respond,” Franklin said.
September 11 has been designated as Patriots Day, and SRT Chief Doug Baker told the crowd what patriotism means to him.
“At its core, patriotism is about love and devotion to one’s country,” Baker said. “It is about being proud of where you come from and being willing to work hard to make your country a better place.
“Patriotism is not just about waving a flag or singing the national anthem. It is about actively participating in the life of your country. This means being informed about what is happening in your community and your country. In taking actions to make a difference. It means volunteering your time and resources to help those in need and being willing to stand up for what you believe in even when times are difficult.”
Among the ceremony’s highlights were the playing of “Taps” in honor of first responders and military personnel who lost their lives on that day and in those following; the “Ringing of the Four Fives,” where a bell is rung five times in four sets, in honor of those first responders who were killed on 9/11; and the playing of “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson, himself a retired Army man who fought in Operation Desert Storm, spoke about those first responders and the way they, on that day, answered the call of duty just as those in the military do.
“They didn’t know what to expect, either. They answered the call and reported to duty. Many men and women gave their lives that day, and many are disabled, having issues, suffering from their heroic acts,” Lawson said.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck also honored the first responders who attended Monday memorial, stating, “You’re willing to do exactly what those folks in New York did on that horrific day, which is risk your life for a group of strangers. And what a great call that is.”
Keck also talked about the changes that have happened in the country since that fateful day. “Now as a country, we’re not fighting an enemy that’s abroad. I would suggest and submit that the enemy that we face today is from within. We instead of praying together question whether we can pray at all. The enemy we face today is malice and division, jealousy and spite and conspiracy…. If we’re not going to forget what happened that day, then let's band together and do what this great country was built upon. We prayed, we helped each other, we were our brothers’ keeper, we gave our neighbor a hand instead of telling them that they’re always wrong.”
Chris Girdler, president and CEO of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority, noted that while all the day’s speakers had tried, it is impossible to put into words what we as a country experienced on 9/11.
“It brought about a radical change in our country in so many ways. It was a horrific event with so much death and tragedy. But it also serves as a reminder of the greatness of America, and our resolve to come back bigger, to come back better, and to come back stronger after such a cowardice attack.”
