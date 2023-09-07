More than two decades ago – September 11, 2001 – one of America’s darkest days took place. Those looking for a way to honor those who lost their lives in the largest act of terrorism on U.S. soil, as well as those who lost their lives in the ensuing War on Terror, are welcome to attend Monday’s 9/11 Memorial Ceremony.
The ceremony will be held at the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team (SRT) building, located at 123 Stigall Drive. It begins at 8:45 a.m. and will last around an hour.
Attendees are encouraged to park in the Mellow Mushroom parking lot. Golf cart shuttles will be available for those who need assistance getting to and from the ceremony site.
SRT Chief Doug Baker invited everyone to attend. This year’s guest speakers will include Pulaski County Emergency Management Director Don Franklin, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson, and Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority President/CEO Chris Girdler.
The ceremony will wrap up with a salute to all first responders and military personnel, Baker said.
The goal for such a ceremony is to “remember what happened that day, remember what happened before and after. We just don’t want anyone to ever forget that day.”
The SRT has hosted the event for the past seven years, ever since Baker and his team brought in a section of steel beam that once helped to prop up the World Trade Center’s North Tower.
That beam sat outside the SRT building as part of a memorial, undisturbed, until an April 2021 fire wiped out the building and required the team to move the beam until construction on that building was completed.
Those repairs have been completed, and now with a brand new SRT building comes a newly created memorial, just feet away from where the old one was.
But the memorial isn’t complete, as Baker and SRT have hopes of raising money to install a much larger commemorative area in which to display the beam.
SRT has teamed up with SPEDA to raise money to for a memorial that will see the WTC steel framed by two 11-foot black granite columns to represent the twin towers.
The proposed area would also contain areas of grass, with part of the sod coming from Washington, D.C., where the Pentagon is based, and part of the sod coming from Shanksville, Pa.
Plans are to have the money for the memorial raised by the end of the year.
“If the funding keeps on coming in, we’re hoping that by the first part of next year the new, complete memorial will be up,” Baker said.
Officially 2,977 people died in the 9/11 attacks – 265 on board the planes, 2,606 at the World Trade Center and 125 at the Pentagon. More than 6,000 more were injured.
Four airplanes were hijacked by terrorists associated with Osama bin Laden’s al Qaeda network.
Among those planes were: American Airlines Flight 11 which crashed into floors 93 through 99 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City; United Airlines Flight 175 which crashed into floors 77 through 85 of the South Tower of the World Trade Center; American Airlines Flight 77 which crashed into the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C.; and United Airlines Flight 93 which, after being hijacked, a group of crew and passengers stormed the cockpit in an attempt to prevent the plane from making it to the hijacker’s intended destination. That flight crashed in Shanksville, Somerset County, Pennsylvania, killing all on board but not reaching its presumed Washington target.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.