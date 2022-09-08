Never forget.
The annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony will be held this Sunday, September 11, at the site of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team headquarters at 123 Stigall Drive, behind the Mellow Mushroom restaurant. It's the sixth year for the event, which takes the opportunity to remember what happened on that fateful date, and the sacrifices made by so many first responders and military members in its wake.
Since the ceremony falls on Sunday morning, "it will be a short one," said Special Response Team Chief Doug Baker, who always plays a key role in organizing the event. That's so "everyone who wants to go can go to their place of worship."
The ceremony is held in the morning, around the same time that the first plane collided with the World Trade Center’s North Tower in New York City in September 11, 2001. It will start at 8:30 a.m.; the plane collided with the tower 16 minutes after that time, 21 years ago.
Traditionally, SRT has also used the event as an opportunity to showcase the 9/11 Memorial on the site, a piece of steel from the World Trade Center North Tower. The beam has been located there at the SRT headquarters for several years now, one of very few in the region, but it's had to be relocated this year to make way for construction efforts on SRT's new headquarters, as the former facility burned in a fire in April of 2021.
However, "we're going to bring (the steel) back on a truck," said Baker. "So it will be there, and hopefully next year we'll have everything back together."
The event is free to the public. Parking is available in the Mellow Mushroom lot, and golf carts are available to transport people to the site of the ceremony.
There is no featured speaker this year, but Baker said he has invited Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley to participate, and Baker will himself say a few words before the presentation of colors, performance of "Taps" on the bagpipes, and the moment of silence at the appropriate time.
