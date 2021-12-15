The expectation is that Christmas is the merriest time of the year. But that’s not always the case.
Almost everyone loses a loved one for some reason or another during the holidays. Often it’s of natural causes. Sometimes, it’s something more unexpected, like with the tornadoes in Western Kentucky destroying homes and claiming lives.
Whatever the case, sometimes Christmas is about having the blues more than it is being full of cheer. To that end, “A Blue Christmas” will be held at 4 p.m. this Saturday, December 18, at the Citizens National Bank Pavilion, home of the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market in downtown Somerset on East Mt. Vernon Street.
“Our whole hope is to acknowledge and give a place and prayerful reverent time acknowledging that for some, if not for many of us, it is so difficult to find a way to celebrate Christmas joyfully,” said Rev. Chris Brannock of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Somerset, which is hosting the event in partnership with Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
“After this past weekend, waking up to all of that news and the tornadoes in western Kentucky, such heartbreaking news all around us, with all of the COVID over the last two years, people being unemployed and homeless,” Brannock noted, such a service weighs especially heavy on the soul. “And some people simply have a hard time celebrating Christmas due to their own personal circumstances.”
Brannock said the event will feature around four stations for prayer; “If you need someone or would like someone to pray for you, you can do that.” The atmosphere will be “discreetly and quietly decorated,” and people will be give the opportunity to write down on paper “what’s on their heart.”
Those written thoughts and prayers will then be used to decorate a Christmas tree with white lights. Brannock will also likely give a brief homily, she said.
“We’re trying to not have it be just an Episcopal service, but something really for the community and more ecumenical in spirit,” said Brannock.
Hospice of Lake Cumberland has been “just fabulous,” said Brannock. Hospice is providing a couple of their chaplains and will be providing resources for those who have had someone close die on how to acknowledge them around the holiday celebrations.
Instrumental ensemble Pleasant Company will be providing appropriate music and there will be refreshments, including mulled cider (no wine). The event will likely last a little over an hour.
Also, members of St. Patrick’s community have made over 100 dozen cookies and 130 tree ornaments, most of the latter by the church’s youth. Every individual or family will be able to take home a bag of cookies and a handmade ornament.
“(Those who attend) will leave will the sense of, ‘I’ve been seen, I’ve been heard, I’ve been treasured,’” said Brannock. “They’ll leave with a blessing.”
