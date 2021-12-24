If you wanted to sing “Oh Christmas Tree” for every tree in Michael Gibson’s home, you’d need to sing it 52 times this year.
While a lot, that’s fewer time than in years past. At one point, Gibson put out more than 120 trees in his Science Hill home. This year, however, he decided to scale back a bit and go for “quality over quantity.”
Gibson, an interior decorator by trade, said he looks for ornaments and decorations for his themed Christmas trees all year round.
He started his Christmas decoration spree on September 1 this year, and had it all in place for his annual Christmas party for friends and family around the beginning of December.
He has said in years past that the party and the Winter Wonderland world he creates within his home are his presents to his loved ones.
Despite doing this for decades, he’s still learning new tricks, he said. For example, this was the first year he used ribbons as tree decorations.
“I went to YouTube and started watching videos on how to do it,” he explained.
That wasn’t the only addition to his growing collection this year. New tree included a Snoopy-themed tree, a Santa hat shaped tree, a Mackenzie-Childs themed tree, and – the most popular among his guests this year – a Harry Potter tree complete with interactive Hogwarts castle through which dialogue from the films could be heard.
Of course, Gibson has some of his usual features out this year, too: life-size statues of Santa and Mrs. Claus, several nativity scenes, a cabinet full of Santa figurines and a North Pole in the “sun room” complete with polar bears and an upside-down crystal Christmas tree.
Despite all this Christmas cheer, Gibson gave a Commonwealth Journal reporter a tour of his home donning a Grinch-themed sweater. He even decided to pose for his photo next to his Grinch-themed tree.
Still, Gibson admits that his Christmas so far has “turned out really good. … It’s been a good year.”
