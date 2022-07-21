Local woman, Dana Richards, had an item from her "Bucket List" scratched off at a Jamey Johnson Concert.
Hospice of Lake Cumberland, for years, has helped patients find physical comfort as they suffer from a terminal illness. However, they have also begun to fulfill their patients' lifetime goals or "Bucket Items."
Dana Richards, a patient at Hospice of Lake Cumberland, has attended several of the country musicians concerts in the past. She's enjoyed his music all her life, but felt she would never be able to attend one of his concerts again.
Hospice of Lake Cumberland, however, was able to successfully plan a night of fun and music for Richards.
Sherry Sabine, Hospice of Lake Cumberland's Community Relations Organizer, commented on how the facility was able to help Richards see Johnson live. She tells of how she took to Facebook to coordinate a Louisville concert for Richards and the most important people in her life.
"We put out a request on our Facebook page, asking for donations in order to make this happen," Sabine said. "Within 48 [hours] we had raised the funds to transport Dana along with her caregiver and her hospice nurse (Michelle Thomas) and hospice social worker (Sarah Perkins). We purchased tickets for all four to see the show, and paid for hotel lodging that evening."
Sabine says realizing patients' goals is a gratifying task for her.
"One of our favorite things to do, at Hospice of Lake Cumberland, is fulfill "Bucket List" requests for our patients," Sabrine says. "When patients come to us early in their diagnosis, we can often get them stabilized and this allows the patient a richer quality of life."
Richards said Johnson played all her favorite songs, though she admitted, she loves everything he does.
"It made my day," Richards said. "I never thought I'd get to go to a concert again."
During the concert, a fellow audience member offered Richards a dance, which she accepted. Despite Richards having to use a wheelchair for mobility, the gentleman supported Richards as they danced to the music, holding her up as they swayed.
After the concert, Johnson gave Richards the guitar pick he performed with, which she now keeps in her purse to remind her of the experience.
Most of all, Richards loves the staff at Hospice of Lake Cumberland. She admires them for helping her accomplish her dream to see Jamey Johnson one last time.
"The Hospice nurses are wonderful people to make this happen," she gushed.
