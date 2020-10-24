Somernites Cruise finished out its 20th season this weekend with a cold and drizzly fall show, but the weather didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of the attendees.
Even though this Cruise was set one week before Halloween, there were more winter coats and rain gear on display than Halloween costumes.
Still, one car owner, Bob Updike, made an effort to dress up his Model A Sports Coupe for the scary season.
The old Ford sported a few skeleton hands for decoration, a couple of creepy passengers and, for at least part of the day, a bag of candy for guests.
Updike said he brought the decorations with him because he loves Halloween. He’s also fond of Thanksgiving and Christmas, and said that he plans for the ghouls to give way to Santa for the winter holiday.
He said he drove the 1930 Ford in from his hometown, Columbia, even though he knew the weather would likely be bad. “It’s only 30 miles,” he said said with a shrug.
While the car's body is original, under the hood is a more modern 1972 engine block and an automatic transmission which at least makes the drive easier.
So, why come to a car show in less than ideal weather? “I’ve been wanting to get over here all year,” he said. Between the coronavirus pandemic causing the first few shows to be cancelled, then having other commitments once the shows did start up, Updike couldn’t get here before now.
“I said, ‘I’m coming to this one, rain or shine.’”
It has been a less than ideal 20th anniversary celebration for Cruise organizers over the months. With once high hopes of celebrating in style, the Somernites team were forced to change plans due to the pandemic. Some special events got rearranged or cancelled.
The first three shows were scrapped altogether. Then, even with the monthly show gearing back up in July, some scheduled plans just didn’t pan out.
But, as Team Member Mark Hansford said, “We’re just happy to have a show.”
As of 3:45 p.m., 553 vehicles had turned out for the October Cruise. According to volunteers at the registration booth, the furthest car came in from Michigan, and several came in from the surrounding states: West Virginia, Ohio and Tennessee included.
There were plenty of bundled up spectators milling around as well.
“Everybody seems to be enjoying it, despite the weather,” Hansford said, adding that the organizers had almost sold out of all their t-shirts before the final hours.
The team is already looking towards 2021 and the 21st season. Although plans have not been put in place, Hansford said he hoped that the future was brighter than what 2020 brought.
“This was our 20th, and we were hoping to have a big year, but life and the virus got in the way,” he said.
“COVID has really had an affect on everybody. We all know someone who has had it.”
