Best of friends since middle school, Pulaski County High School juniors Andrew Dodson and Nate Unthank had a lot of the same interests and always enjoyed going to sporting events together. After Dodson's tragic death on Monday, Unthank was left with only memories of one of his best friends.
"We became friends in middle school because we had classes together," the 16-year-old Unthank recalled. "He (Dodson) was always someone I could talk to about anything. We really bonded over sports. We both loved Kentucky sports and we would talk about that all the time and quickly became best of friends."
With a mutual love of sports, the two young men grew closer together as friends.
"We would talk daily and hang out regularly," Unthank stated. "We would hang out with other athletes and we always seemed to talk about sports. We'd go eat, we'd go play pickup basketball, and we'd go to PC sporting events. Last week we went to a PC baseball game together."
Unthank stated that the two had even made plans to hang out together during this week's Spring Break.
"We had made multiple plans to hang out this Spring Break," Unthank explained. "We had planned to travel to Lexington today (Tuesday) and attend a UK (University of Kentucky) baseball game. We had talked about it last week and had already made our plans."
But instead, Unthank sat at home remembering the good times he had with his best friend.
"Andrew had a goofy personality," Unthank said with a smile. "He always had a smile on his face and he was very knowledgeable about sports and stuff like that. I feel like I could talk to him about anything, and he was just a good friend to have around. Everybody had a positive relationship with him."
Unthank vividly recalled his fondest memory with his friend Andrew Dodson. As middle schoolers, the two youngsters sat together at Kroger Field to watch a UK football game.
"When we were in eighth grade we went to the Kentucky versus Arkansas football game," Unthank recalled. "I think that was my all-time favorite day I spent with him. We rode up with one of the pastors with his church and the pastor's kids. We had so much fun that day."
The last time Unthank and Dodson spoke was at school lunch on Friday, just hours before Dodson played in the Pulaski County High School spring football game.
"We ate lunch together Friday and I told him I was coming to the spring game, and he said 'all right, it should be fun'," Unthank recalled.
Unthank felt like Dodson really wanted to have a good spring football game and prove himself so that he might earn a starting position on the football team.
"Just recently he would talk a lot about his future," Unthank said. "He always had a forward thinking attitude for sure."
Unthank stated he will always wonder what the future would have been like for his friend, and he wishes he could have just one more conversation with him.
"If I could talk to him again, I would just say I love you and I am grateful for all memories we had," Unthank said.
