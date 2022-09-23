The lives of Tasha White and Levi Goff are tied together forever.
And even though Tasha’s daughter, Pandora, is no longer alive, Levi is around today because of her.
Earlier this month, Tasha celebrated her wedding with Levi and his mother Laura in attendance, up north in Maine where Tasha lives.
Getting to travel at all with Levi has been an incredible blessing, however.
Levi was all of two weeks old when an illness took hold of him. He was diagnosed with an intestinal malrotation, which caused both his intestines and bowels to become blocked. That led to blood flow to those organs to be shut off.
Levi’s small intestine and part of his large intestine were removed. It was required that he begin receiving nutrition through an IV line, which led to liver failure.
His parents were given a choice: Letting him pass away peacefully, or having him undergo an innovative surgical procedure with very little research behind it. They chose to put him on the list for a multiple organ transplant, even though it “wasn’t the easiest road,” as Laurie put it.
When Levi was eight months old, his family got the call they’d been waiting on — organs had been found. Levi would receive a small intestine, liver and pancreas.
“They had told us at the time that (they came from) a five-week-old baby,” said Laura. “We didn’t know if it was a girl or a boy or anything like that.”
Those organs came from an infant, Pandora Lewis, Tasha’s daughter. They were brought down to Kentucky and the surgery on Levi was successful.
Since then, Levi has grown into a strong and healthy 15-year-old sophomore at Pulaski County High School, whose difficult beginnings have not physically held him back at all.
“He’s doing great,” said Laura. “He’s right on target. He’s in high school, just like he should be. He’s not missed out on anything, really.”
The only real concern is being around sick individuals, which was especially a problem the last two years with COVID-19, but Laura said there’s a plan in place with the school to help notify the family when an illness is going around and Levi might be more affected.
This past September 3 was the date of Tasha’s wedding — and Levi and Laura weren’t going to miss it.
“We’ve been in contact with Tasha since we met her in 2014,” said Laura. “I keep in touch with her on Facebook, and when Levi had his 10-year anniversary (of his transplant), we flew her and her family down to celebrate with us. So she sent us an invitation to her wedding back in the spring, and I told my husband Robin, ‘We really need to go.’”
Levi’s connection is deeper than just being a recipient of Pandora’s organs — he’s the only recipient who is still living. Others have since passed away, noted Laura.
“All the boys took off work, so me and Robin and all the kids went,” said Laura. “We drove up to Hershey (Pennsylvania), went to Hershey Park, and stayed a night, and then we drove on up to Maine, and headed back the next day. So it was a really long drive, but it was special to be there at her wedding.”
It wasn’t their first trip to Maine — that would be the initial time Tasha and the Goffs met following the transplant that saved Levi’s young life.
“It was an amazing experience meeting her because it was like a random chance, like you couldn’t have planned it if you wanted to,” said Laura. “We were going on vacation one year, a two-week long road trip, and we were going to northeast to the New England states, see Niagara (Falls), go to Washington D.C. and just kind of drive as long as we want and stop and stay.”
They went to Niagara first; their next planned stop was in Maine. On the way, Laura got a message from a friend on Facebook, who said her daughter had seen a post by a mother looking for the recipient families of her late daughter’s organs. Laura quickly realized that Levi was one of those recipients.
“She knew Levi’s name, she knew we were from Kentucky, a lot of details; she had gotten a letter from me but had never responded,” said Laura. “Once you decide to contact the donor or recipient either way, it goes through the organ donation procurement agency, and they forward it. You can go through them a few times before you get direct contact. This was probably three or four years after I had sent the letter. I guess she had gotten to the point where she wanted to reach out and get in contact.”
Laura reached out to Tasha (then Lewis) immediately — “We talked, we cried; she described everything I had put in the letter” — and discovered that coincidentally enough, Tasha lived in Maine. More than that, it was only about 30 minutes from the hotel in which Laura had booked a room.
“So we met the following day at a park, and our boys played at the park,” said Laura. “It just couldn’t have happened any better.”
Being able to meet again at the wedding this month was a special experience for both parties, as they grew in connection with each other.
“It was just really nice,” said Laura. “I was wanting to meet some of her family that I had never met. It was really special.”
She added, “I was kind of afraid (it would be perceived as) we’re from Kentucky and we’re just these backwoods people, but we got up there and they were just about as country as we are around here. They talk a little bit different than we do, but they were just as nice as anybody around here is.”
For Levi, Tasha is someone he communicates with on big occasions, such as birthdays. The two have a unique connection, as a part of Tasha’s daughter now lives on inside of Levi.
“I thought it was really nice to go to see her, because I hadn’t seen her in a long time,” he said. “Last time I saw her was fifth grade, I think. ... She’s really nice and I think it’s really special that I get to talk to her.”
Laura described it as a “bittersweet feeling,” knowing someone you love is alive because of organ donation, but only because someone else’s child died.
“It’s very hard to explain, and I don’t think anybody really understands unless they’ve felt that themselves,” she said.
Nevertheless, organ donation can mean that crucial difference between life and death. You can register to become an organ donor yourself in Kentucky at donatelifeky.com.
“I totally support organ donation,” said Laura. “Anything I can do to encourage people to register, I try to do. I teach nursing so I’m always pushing how important it is to register, that it saves lives, and my son is a perfect example of what can happen.”
Or take it from Levi himself, who is grateful that Pandora’s organs were there for him when he needed them — “It saves people and helps people get together.”
