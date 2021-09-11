Those who saw the devastation of September 11, 2001, up close must have run the gamut of emotions. For Somerset’s Gordon Wiles, he remembers well what he felt.
“You’d get so angry and so mad,” said Wiles, who found himself volunteering at “Ground Zero” -- the spot where the towers fell -- in the days following that horrific event. “I remember, oh, I’d get so mad. I’d think, ‘Oh, if I could get a hold of the people who did this.’ It was a feeling I’d never experienced.”
A feeling, however, likely experienced by so many others after 9/11. The terrorist attacks made on the United States that day -- on the World Trade Center towers in New York, the Pentagon in the Washington D.C. area, the untimely loss of nearly 3,000 lives -- had a tremendous impact on the collective national psyche. To be right there, where it happened -- to see the destruction, to smell it, to hear it -- is something that you never forget, noted Wiles.
Another thing people never forget is where they were when they first heard the news about 9/11, which took place 20 years ago this Saturday. Wiles, a retired district manager with Commonwealth Life Insurance locally, was in Florida playing golf with his son-in-law.
“Somebody came out and told us what had happened, and we just quit,” said Wiles. “We quit golfing and went back to the condo. My wife and my daughter were just crying their eyes out, scared to death.”
The family flew home to Kentucky -- and then Wiles went on to New York City, a place he’d never been until that point. After retiring, Wiles had dedicated a considerable amount of his time to charitable causes. He helped bring new life to God’s Food Pantry, got Operation Christmas up and going in Pulaski County, and volunteered time with the American Red Cross, a non-profit organization that provides emergency assistance and disaster relief nationally.
“I started working with the Red Cross and started going on trips and working tornados and floods and stuff like that with them,” said Wiles. “They called me (after 9/11) and wanted me to go up there. According to what they said, maybe 10 percent of the people who went even saw Ground Zero. I was right on it.”
Wiles described the site as containing a mountain of wreckage, about eight stories high; roads were built on it where heavy-duty trucks could make their way to the top of the pile to retrieve and take apart giant pieces of metal. Wiles was stationed near the area were the trucks were given the OK to make that trip.
“We were right there feeding the firefighters and the policemen and the truck drivers, stuff like that,” said Wiles in his affable way. “We were giving them Cokes and apples and oranges and snacks; we were providing all that, so I met a whole lot of different people.”
They gave out so much food, however, that Wiles said city officials ended up having them move, as small businesses in the area were hurting since people were getting what they needed from volunteers and not buying it from neighborhood stores.
“At that point, I moved into Queens, but I still came back with a truck and delivered some stuff to people in that area at Ground Zero,” he said.
More than just apples and drinks, however, Wiles was particularly adept at offering something else: his ear.
“I remember a family coming in one night. The guy wouldn’t talk to the people who were supposed to give him help, but he would talk to me,” said Wiles. “He and I started up a conversation. He told me about how he had two sons and a son-in-law that had died in (the towers on 9/11). He told me all about it, and he told me how good the Lord was to him. He amazed me that he had that kind of an attitude.
“His wife and daughter came around and said, ‘Sir, you don’t know how much we appreciate you talking to him. This is the first time he’s talked to anybody,’” Wiles recalled. “We just kind of hit it off, maybe we were about the same age. He just opened up to me. I told him, ‘Sir, you have to be the best Christian man I’ve ever met in my life to have an attitude like that.’ I don’t think I could have had that.”
Another example was a worker in charge of giving the trucks the green light to go up on the rubble. “He said one day, ‘Gordon, can I talk to you?’” said Wiles. “He told me about how his mom, he’d wake her up at night screaming.’ He said, ‘I’d never talk to anybody, but I felt like me and you, we could talk. I’ve just got to talk to someone about this.’”
Wiles said he made a lot of friends at the site. “People would come by and holler my name out and wave at me and everything.”
That doesn’t mean it was a pleasant place to be. One of the things that most sparked Wiles’ anger over what had happened was seeing people who had lost loved ones visit the site.
“They had a place where you could walk and they’d take these families down to the bottom part of it,” he said. “They’d take them down and bring them back up, and the nurses would have their arms around them and they’d just be crying their eyes out.
“When you see all that and (experience) those smells and there were bodies down in there -- a terrible smell,” he added. “Everything was terrible.”
Just as intimidating was the wreckage itself. “I sat and watched (the crews). You could see them cut down these big steel towers and they’d go up and cut little pieces off of them, and they’d fall and hit the ground and the smoke would just roll down the street. Then it would catch on fire and start burning again,” said Wiles.
“Those big pieces of metal weighed tons,” he added. “... It’s hard to imagine how big that metal was. (Pieces about) five-to-six-foot-long is all they could take off of that at one time.”
Now at age 79, 20 years later, Wiles is still feeling the effects of his humanitarian aid trip to New York City, where he stayed for three weeks -- and has never been back, though his wife has been to see Ground Zero, and granddaughter Emily went to college in New York. He developed acid reflux issues following his time there, and while he’s received assistance for treating those health problems, he still has to go for a physical examination every year, including chest X-rays and breathing exercises.
“I think I coped with it better than most of them. A lot of people had terrible mental problems from it,” he said. “... (The acid reflux) that flared up after that, they said that’s one of the major things (that happens to people who were exposed to that environment). I’d never had it before.”
Being at Ground Zero -- a place where history was made, but the kind of history that never should have happened is “something you never forget,” said Wiles. He would do it all over again though, because he feels like it was the right thing to do. He noted that not everyone in his family was eager for him to go, understandably concerned for his safety, but he recalled his daughter Kara encouraging him, telling him he was trained and knew what he was doing and needed to go help people -- “and I was going anyway, so it didn’t matter,” he added with a laugh.
“I’d go back (if I physically could),” said Wiles. “Any time you can help people, that’s what the Lord put us here for. He put us here to be good to people, and people have been good to me my whole life. If you can give back, that’s a good thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.