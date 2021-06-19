A historic track season in the local area

Last weekend our track and field athletes around the Commonwealth closed out their 2021 season at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Track & Field Championships at the University of Kentucky's Track Complex. After a cancelled 2020 season - due to the COVID-19 pandemic - it was refreshing to see runners, jumpers, throwers and hurdlers back on the 400-meter oval once again.
And while the 2020 track season was historic for its unprecedented abandonment, the 2021 season was memorable by the large number of local state titles and team high-ranking finishes.
After the last race was completed on Saturday afternoon, six local athletes - from two different high schools - walked with state championship medals. Also, two local girls teams ranked among the top teams in the state, and were awarded KHSAA team trophies.
On Thursday in the Class A division, Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess won three state championship titles with victories in the long jump, triple jump and 100-meter dash. Burgess is the two-time defending state champion in the long jump and triple jump events, and she was the programs' first girls 100 meters state title holder.
Also from Somerset, senior Madison Garland won a state title in the Class A girls' shot put. Garland became fro the programs' first-ever shot put state champion.
On Saturday in the Class AAA division, Pulaski County High School senior Maddy Dunn won the girls 100-meter dash, and became the program's first-ever state champion in the event.
Also, the Pulaski County High School girls relay team of Maddy Dunn, Shelby Cothron, Morgan Bruin, and Abbee Coomer won relay state titles on the day. Dunn, Cothron, Bruin and Coomer won both the 400-meter relay and the 800-meter relay.
The Somerset High School girls' track team was awarded their second consecutive Class A state runner-up trophy, while the Pulaski County High School girls' track team was awarded a Class AAA second runner-up team trophy.
Three days later, a total of 11 local track & field athletes were named to All-State Teams by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. Kendall Burgess, Madison Garland, Maddy Dunn, Shelby Cothron, Morgan Bruin, Abbee Coomer, Grayson Turner, Lexie Herndon, Emily Ham, Alex Cundiff, and Maggie Holt all won KTCCCA All-State Track & Field honors.
Over the years, our local area has been well represented with great athletic achievements and track state titles. However, this year, ranks as one of the highest amount of local state title gold medals won in a single year.
Not only does this feat epitomize the hard work and outstanding athletic endeavors by our local student athletes, but it showed the resolve that a pandemic-cancelled track season was not going to define their athletic careers.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Mark Walker, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Christopher Harris, Staff Writer.
