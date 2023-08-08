For over a half a century, Harold Corder helped create one of the most respected and trusted businesses in the Lake Cumberland area. With the help of his wife, Gerema, Harold Corder carried on the Corder family jewelry business, which was founded by his father George B. Corder in Monticello in 1935.
Born on Nov. 21, 1938, Harold Eugene Corder, Sr., age 84, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023.
Harold Corder’s parents moved to Somerset in 1945 and opened their store in the Newtonian Hotel, a Somerset landmark on Fountain Square that was razed later to make way for Citizens National Bank’s downtown location.
By 1967, Corder’s Jewelry was considered one of the most established and well known businesses in the area. Once the late Ward Correll had secured the Roses department store to become the anchor store in the Tradewind Shopping Center, the first local business owners Correll approached were Harold Corder and his dad George B. Corder. Harold Corder and his wife ran the successful Corder’s Jewelry store in the Tradewind Shopping Center from 1967 to 2022.
The Corder husband-wife duo had been a team since they first met while students at the University of Kentucky and attended a Wildcat basketball game on their first date. A month after Harold graduated from college and after dating 2 1/2 years, they married June 11, 1961. The newlyweds moved home to Somerset and six months later, Harold was called to active duty in Virginia with the U.S. Coast Guard.
Harold and Gerema lived in Key West, Fla. while Harold, a lieutenant commander, served with the Coast Guard during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Their first son, Harold E. (Beaver) Corder II, was born while they were in Key West.
After Harold’s service with the Coast Guard, he and Gerema moved back to Somerset where they both started careers with Corder’s Jewelry and Gifts. At that time Corder’s had a store downtown on Fountain Square and in Tradewind Shopping Center. Their second son, George Bradford Corder, was born after they moved back to Somerset.
“Growing up we didn’t get an allowance from dad, but he would pay us $15 a week doing odd jobs around the store,” Beaver Corder stated. And while Beaver and George Corder both found other careers outside the jewelry business, their foundation of a strong work ethic was built by their dad in their days working in the jewelry store.
“Dad was dedicated to the business, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week,” George Corder stated.
Harold’s father, George B. Corder was very mechanically inclined and soon found he had a unique talent for repairing and restoring watches. The local railroad and many other businesses depended on him as their official timekeeper, as well as keeping their timepieces running and synchronized.
Local prominent attorney John Prather Jr. practiced law in close proximity to the downtown Corder’s Jewelry store and had many vivid memories of the successful Corder family business.
“The Corders were one of only a few master watchmakers in town,” Prather stated. “Harold and his father were true craftsmen. Harold and his wife Gerema got into more than just jewelry. They had lots of gifts like silver, crystal and fine china. He knew what to buy, he knew what to sell.
“Also, he knew his customers,” Prather added. “He was very courteous, and kind to his customers. He always seemed to know what certain people wanted, and I can remember he would get an item close to the holiday time and he might put it back knowing that a particular customer would like that if they came in. It was a very personalized service.”
After the Great Depression, Americans had more spending cash for purchasing fine jewelry. And the jewelry part of the business soon became Harold Corder’s expertise. And while Corder’s Jewelry dealt in high-end retail items, Harold Corder always tried to keep his prices affordable for all his customers.
“If Harold did some service work on something for somebody, he was very reasonable,” Prather recalled. “I think his idea was that if they got used to coming into the store, they might return another day and buy something else. He didn’t try to make a living off of every sale.”
Harold Corder loved playing the drums in the University of Kentucky’s ‘Marching 100’ band. He also traveled all over the country singing in the Baptist Student Union choir. He had a beautiful bass voice.
During his many years in business, Harold Corder was active in many community organizations including the Kiwanis, the Lion’s Club and the local downtown development. He was a member of Denham Street Baptist Church where he loved to attend as often as he could. He and Gerema cultivated many friendships among their church family.
In 2012, Harold and Gerema Corder were awarded the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Community Service Award at the chamber’s annual installation banquet. The Distinguished Community Service Award is the highest honor given out each year by the Chamber and is awarded annually to a person or persons who exemplify a lifetime of public service and dedication to their community.
“Harold Corder was a staple of the Pulaski County business community for decades,” stated Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue. “His wife, Gerema, was always by his side. I am incredibly honored to have had the opportunity to award them our Distinguished Community Service Award in 2012 that paid tribute to a lifetime of service to our local community.”
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Gerema Kilgore Corder of Somerset; two sons, Harold E. “Beaver” Corder II of Somerset and George Bradford (Katharine) Corder of Somerset; five grandchildren, Abigail Kaitlyn Corder, Katherine Reneé Corder, Josee Geneva Corder, Ella Coryn Corder, and Aiden Bradford Corder; and many other special family members.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents George and Lena Corder.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 5 pm until 8 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. James Mills and Bro. Jeff Griffith officiating. Burial will be at Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, KY. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Harold E. “Beaver” Corder II, George Bradford Corder, Aiden Bradford Corder, Jason Ramsey, James Mills, and Rodney Edwards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.