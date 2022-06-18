“I’ve done a lot of youth ministries since I was 18 or 19,” says Arron Longmire. But it wasn’t until recently that he also took on the roles of an entrepreneur and a barista.
On April 22, Longmire opened Solid Grounds Coffee Shop in downtown Somerset. Joining him in this venture were his wife Hannah along with a handful of volunteers, most of which are family.
The shop specializes in gourmet coffee, cold brews and, just recently, boba tea, all of which are brewed in-house. They hope to expand to pastries in the future, but they do currently serve peanut butter pies. Most importantly, Solid Grounds focuses on serving the youth in the community through their ministry.
“We can’t have a successful youth ministry in a tiny, little room,” stated Longmire. “Kids want to play games, they want to interact, they want to socialize. If you want to create something where people want to be, then you need more space.”
So through Outreach for Jesus, a Christian-based ministry, Longmire was able to open up his non-profit business in an effort to fund an upstarting youth ministry. Then with the aid of Elsa Brown, he was given a donation of the two suites that currently house the shop and their youth worship area.
But why coffee? Longmire answered, “I just love coffee. I don’t think I ever tried coffee till I was twenty-one. So I did a lot of research, and just wanted to open a coffee shop.”
Longmire’s brother, Nathaniel, recalls when the idea came to be 6 to 8 years ago. On a vacation, he remembers his brother saying that “God gave him a vision.”
“On the way to Florida, he said, ‘I think I’m finally ready to do that,’” he stated. “Whenever we got back, we talked to the leaders of our church, Elsa Brown and Pastor Victor, and they thought it was a great idea.”
Over the months, Solid Grounds has gradually made its mark in the community.
William Farthing has attended several study groups they’ve held and has helped with cable-management in their youth worship area. He believes that they are “an amazing non-profit organization that is covered in prayer and care for their community.”
Nathaniel, who is also involved with Solid Grounds, says that the turnout for their youth groups is “pretty good.” While they strive to “reach more kids,” he says that the ones that already attend are “starting to build a relationship with God.”
McCoy Boyd, who serves as a volunteer cashier and senior worship leader, sees his involvement with the non-profit as an opportunity. Specifically, he says he felt “called to do it.”
“Honestly, it’s amazing,” he added. “I like to do it because I like to stay busy, I like to stay entertained and it’s enjoyable to work with great people.”
For the long-term, Longmire’s goal is to not only “see the coffee shop succeed,” but to build something bigger out of it.
“With the youth ministry, what we want to use our proceeds for is to build a center somewhere downtown,” he stated. “We want a place where we can offer a lot of stuff that focuses on developing teenagers in whatever they want to do in life.”
While the non-profit pursues benefitting the ministry, Longmire expressed that they want to establish a place that “parents can trust” and where teens can “have fun and be safe.”
